Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to Announce its Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

QUÉBEC CITY, July 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Management will also hold a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the REIT's financial results and performance. Presentation materials will be made available on the REIT's website at www.cominar.com prior to the call.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 888 390-0546 in five minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recorded version of the conference will be available from Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. by dialing 1 888 390-0541 followed by the code 141147 #.

PROFILE AS AT july 4, 2019

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. Our portfolio consists of 334 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 36.6 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and maximizing the unit value through the proactive management of our portfolio.

SOURCE COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

For further information: Sylvain Cossette, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heather C. Kirk, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (418) 681-8151, sylvain.cossette@cominar.com, heather.kirk@cominar.com

Related Links

www.cominar.com

