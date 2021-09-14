Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces September 2021 Monthly Distribution

QUÉBEC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced today a distribution of 3.00 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2021, payable on October 15, 2021.

PROFILE AS AT SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the province of Québec. Its portfolio consists of 310 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties totalling 35.7 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders through tax-efficient distributions, and maximize unit value via proactive portfolio management.

For further information: Analysts and Investors: Sylvain Cossette, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Antoine Tronquoy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Tel: (418) 681-8151; Media: Sandra Lécuyer, Vice President, Talent and organisation, [email protected]

