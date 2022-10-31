ComForCare Named a Certified 2022 Great Place to Work for Inclusion in Canada

82% of employees in Canada agreed that ComForCare is a great place to work for inclusion

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, has recently received the honour of being named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion by Great Place To Work® in Canada . This marks the first year ComForCare has earned this prestigious certification.

ComForCare received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work. Such recognition confirms the positive workplace culture cultivated by ComForCare franchisees, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

"It's an immense honour to be certified on the 2022 Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare. "Our franchisees work hard to ensure caregiver fulfillment, which leads to increased loyalty and client satisfaction. Caregivers are the heart of our business, and we want to ensure they feel valued. This recognition validates our franchisees' efforts."

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, certifies employers based on how fairly employees are treated. In addition, companies are assessed on how well they create an exceptional employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, or any other aspect of an employee's character or role.

Earning Great Place to Work Certification proves that a company has an excellent employee experience, validated by their own staff. Certification is entirely based on what employees say, especially how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Being Certified™ provides a company with a literal badge of excellence. It denotes to current employees, jobseekers, and other companies within their industry that their organization is the best of the best.

Learn more about careers at ComForCare today, or refer someone to join this vital field.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.ca .

About Great Place To Work ®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work™ for all.

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care

