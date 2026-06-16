Comet Lithium Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), Comet Lithium's shareholders elected Vincent Metcalfe, Sylvain Champagne, Jordan William Potts, Paul Blatter, Jamie Flegg, S. Mitchel Wasel and Kyle Frank as directors of Comet Lithium. Following the Meeting, Comet Lithium's Board of Directors re-appointed Vincent Metcalfe as President and Chief Executive Officer of Comet Lithium and appointed Sylvain Champagne as Chief Financial Officer of Comet Lithium.

At the Meeting, Comet Lithium's shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Comet Lithium, (ii) authorizing, ratifying, approving and confirming the current omnibus equity compensation plan of Comet Lithium (the "Plan"), and (iii) authorizing an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation so as to change its corporate name from Comet Lithium Corporation to "Comet Minerals Corp. / Minéraux Comète Corp." or such other name as may be selected by the Board of Directors of Comet Lithium in its discretion (the "Change of Name"). The Corporation will announce the effective date of the Change of Name in a subsequent press release.

The maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Plan is (i) 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation at any point in time with respect to options, unless the Corporation obtains disinterested shareholder approval as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and (ii) 1,190,738 common shares for other awards (other than options) under the Plan.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential caesium and lithium assets, led by its flagship Pollux project in the James Bay District. The Corporation's strategy is to create shareholder value through systematic exploration, targeted technical advancement and disciplined capital allocation, while maintaining strategic exposure to additional high-quality assets, including the Liberty Property and the Troilus East Property. Comet Lithium also continues to build complementary royalty exposure through selected non-core asset transactions. Comet Lithium has 29,710,953 common shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corporation

For further information: Comet Lithium Corporation, Vincent Metcalfe, Chairman and CEO, [email protected], +1.514.249.9960; 147 Québec Avenue (back door), Rouyn-Noranda, Québec J9X 6M8, Email: [email protected], Website: CometLithium.com