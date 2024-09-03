COMEDY SENSATION GABRIEL "FLUFFY" IGLESIAS BRINGS HIS WORLD-RENOWNED HUMOUR TO PICKERING CASINO RESORT ON NOVEMBER 21, 2024

Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access

PICKERING, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the news that his performance at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on November 16 is sold out, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, announced that he will also be performing at The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Recently recognized as the second highest-grossing touring comedian and one of the most watched on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and 25 million social media fans, Fluffy is set to deliver yet another unforgettable evening of comedy to the Greater Toronto Area, featuring his most beloved routines and new surprises sure to delight his audience.

Great Canadian Rewards members will enjoy exclusive early access to tickets beginning on Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. ET. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, September 5, at 10 a.m. ET. All presales will end Thursday, September 5, at 10 p.m. ET, or while ticket quantities last. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

Recognized among comedy greats by The Hollywood Reporter and featured on Variety's comedy issue cover, Gabriel has headlined and sold-out iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. He stars in and produces the Netflix series "Mr. Iglesias" and has released three Netflix comedy specials with two more on the way. Iglesias also appeared in Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses" and has notable film credits in "Magic Mike" and voice roles in animated hits like "Coco" and "Ferdinand." He also created and starred in several successful TV series, including "Fluffy's Food Adventures" and Comedy Central's "Stand-Up Revolution."

The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort is the $500-million-dollar destination's state-of-the-art live entertainment venue. A collaboration with Live Nation Canada ensures a lineup of world-class talent, elevating the venue's status as a premier destination for live events. To learn more, please visit pickeringcasino.com. To learn about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup.

About Gabriel Iglesias

Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. Last year he also was honoured with the cover of Variety's comedy issue. The comedian has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, which is currently streaming 3 seasons. Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. The second, Stadium Fluffy premiered on October 18th and was taped in front of a crowd of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sell out the largest MLB stadium in the US.

Both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance.

Up next, Iglesias will co-star Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Iglesias will play Kris Kringle, the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland. Sweet, happy, and perpetually-optimistic, Kris is a warm, generous soul who is determined to keep his struggling theme park afloat. However, his belief in Santa and love for all things Christmas may not be enough.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. Gabriel's voice has been heard in many animated films including the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy as "Speedy Gonzales" streaming on HBOMAX. In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of "Head Clerk" in Pixar's Academy Award nominated animated film Coco. He also voiced "Babo" in Ugly Dolls, "Rufus the Dog" in Sony's Golden Globe nominated animated holiday film The Star and "Cuatro" in Fox 20th Century Film's Academy Award nominated animated film Ferdinand. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, The Fluffy Movie.

On the small screen, Fluffy's Food Adventures, a non-scripted comedic docu-follow series completed a 3-season run on FUSE TV in 2017. Gabriel was a recurring guest star on the ABC sitcom Cristela, and also guest-starred in an episode of ABC's hit comedy Modern Family. Comedy Central aired Iglesias' hit series Stand-Up Revolution for 3 seasons. Comedy Central also aired Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy in an unprecedented two-night comedy special to over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, Hot & Fluffy and I'm Not Fat...I'm Fluffy, which have sold millions of copies.

Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humour to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience; including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Gabriel's stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

About Pickering Casino Resort

Located east of downtown Toronto, Pickering Casino Resort is a brand new, $500M premier entertainment destination featuring a 96,000 sq. ft. casino, an 18-table poker room, Great Canadian Sportsbook, the 275-room Hotel, seven distinct dining venues, and private event and flexible meeting space. The Arena, a state-of-the art venue with up to 2,500 seats, plays host to the best in live music, comedy, sports, and special events year-round. For more information please visit pickeringcasino.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, or X.

Consistent with Pickering Casino Resort's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features a PlaySmart Centre on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

