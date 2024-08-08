COMEDY SENSATION GABRIEL "FLUFFY" IGLESIAS BRINGS HIS WORLD-RENOWNED HUMOUR TO GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO ON NOVEMBER 16, 2024

Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, announced that he will be performing at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Recently recognized as the second highest-grossing touring comedian and one of the most watched on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and 25 million social media fans, Fluffy is set to deliver another unforgettable evening of comedy, featuring his most beloved routines and new surprises sure to delight his audience.

Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access to tickets beginning on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. ET. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. ET. All presales will end Wednesday, August 21 at 10 p.m. ET, or while ticket quantities last. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, August 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

Recognized among comedy greats by The Hollywood Reporter and featured on Variety's comedy issue cover, Gabriel has headlined and sold-out iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. He stars in and produces the Netflix series "Mr. Iglesias" and has released three Netflix comedy specials with two more on the way. Iglesias appeared in Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses" and has notable film credits in "Magic Mike" and voice roles in animated hits like "Coco" and "Ferdinand." He also created and starred in several successful TV series, including "Fluffy's Food Adventures" and Comedy Central's "Stand-Up Revolution."

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is the $1 billion dollar destination's newest attraction. A collaboration with Live Nation Canada ensures a lineup of world-class talent, elevating the venue's status as a premier destination for live events. To learn more, please visit greatcandiantoronto.com. To learn about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. Last year he also was honored with the cover of Variety's comedy issue. The comedian has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, which is currently streaming 3 seasons. Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. The second, Stadium Fluffy premiered on October 18th and was taped in front of a crowd of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sellout the largest MLB stadium in the US.

Both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance.

Up next, Iglesias will co-star Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Iglesias will play Kris Kringle, the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland. Sweet, happy, and perpetually-optimistic, Kris is a warm, generous soul who is determined to keep his struggling theme park afloat. However, his belief in Santa and love for all things Christmas may not be enough.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. Gabriel's voice has been heard in many animated films including the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy as "Speedy Gonzales" streaming on HBOMAX. In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of "Head Clerk" in Pixar's Academy Award nominated animated film Coco. He also voiced "Babo" in Ugly Dolls, "Rufus the Dog" in Sony's Golden Globe nominated animated holiday film The Star and "Cuatro" in Fox 20th Century Film's Academy Award nominated animated film Ferdinand. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, TheFluffy Movie.

On the small screen, Fluffy's Food Adventures, a non-scripted comedic docu-follow series completed a 3-season run on FUSE TV in 2017. Gabriel was a recurring guest star on the ABC sitcom Cristela, and also guest-starred in an episode of ABC's hit comedy Modern Family. Comedy Central aired Iglesias' hit series Stand-Up Revolution for 3 seasons. Comedy Central also aired Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy in an unprecedented two-night comedy special to over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, Hot & Fluffy and I'm Not Fat...I'm Fluffy, which have sold millions of copies.

Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humour to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience; including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Gabriel's stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Iglesias is repped by CAA, Arsonhouse Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto stands as Canada's newest and largest destination for premier gaming and entertainment, and one of the largest in North America, offering an unparalleled experience that seamlessly merges contemporary sophistication with exceptional leisure. Boasting an expansive gaming floor adorned with 4,800 slot machines and 175 live table games, including craps, blackjack, baccarat, Sic Bo, and roulette, VIP rooms and sports betting kiosks. The resort recently introduced a state-of-the-art 30-table poker room, hosting the inaugural World Series of Poker Circuit event in Ontario. Moreover, guests can indulge in a plethora of exquisite dining options, luxuriate in the brand-new 400-room Hotel offering panoramic views of Woodbine Racetrack from its guest rooms and suites, and revel in the pinnacle of entertainment at the premier 5,000-person Theatre, in collaboration with Live Nation, ensuring a comprehensive and unforgettable experience for all guests.

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

