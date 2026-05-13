Combined Canada Introduces New Cancer Care Insurance Product to Help Canadians Manage the Financial Impact of Cancer

New offering provides flexible, cost-effective coverage designed to address rising out-of-pocket costs and deliver peace of mind

MARKHAM, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Combined Canada, a Chubb Benefits Company and leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in Canada, today announced the launch of Combined Cancer Care, a new insurance product designed to help Canadians navigate the financial challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis.

According to the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) and reported by the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 254,100 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2026.

With nearly 2 in 5 Canadians expected to develop the disease in their lifetime, cancer remains the leading cause of death in Canada (87,900 projected in 2026). Following a diagnosis, many patients face significant out-of-pocket expenses from prescription drugs and travel for treatment to caregiving and lost income that can place considerable financial strain on individuals and families.

Key features of Combined Cancer Care include:

Daily benefits for inpatient and outpatient cancer care (up to $400 per day, paid directly)

Optional lump-sum diagnosis benefits ranging from $2,500 to $10,000

Coverage options that include heart attack and stroke protection

Access to Teladoc Health Canada's Expert Medical Services (EMS)

Multiple policy structures and benefit levels, including palliative care and lifetime coverage options

Benefits can be used for medical and non-medical expenses such as travel, accommodations, home care, and household bills to help the ease of financial pressure during treatment and recovery.

The launch is part of Combined Canada's broader strategy to expand its presence in the supplemental health market and comes amid increased collaboration between medical and enterprise communities to improve outcomes for Canadians navigating cancer and other critical illnesses.

"Cancer doesn't just impact health, it can have a profound financial effect on individuals and their loved ones," said Vincent Iozzo, Chief Distribution Officer at Combined Insurance Canada. "Combined Cancer Care was designed to bridge financial gaps, offering Canadians a simple, affordable way to access funds when they need it most."

Addressing a Growing Financial Burden

A cancer diagnosis costs the average patient nearly $33,000 over their lifetime, with an additional $253 in monthly out-of-pocket expenses. These often-unforeseen costs can negatively impact savings, including retirement. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly 80% of working-age Canadians report concerns about maintaining financial stability or saving for retirement following a diagnosis.

"Customers are looking for solutions that are easy to understand and fit seamlessly into their broader financial plans," added Iozzo. "Combined Cancer Care delivers practical protection that helps ensure a diagnosis doesn't derail someone's financial future, allowing them to focus on getting well."

Combined Cancer Care is designed to provide financial support and complement existing coverage where traditional plans may fall short.

Flexible Coverage Designed for Real Life

Developed in consultation with insurance experts, Combined Cancer Care offers clear, cost-effective protection that can supplement existing coverage and provide financial support for rising cancer-related costs.

"We know that a cancer diagnosis doesn't just affect your health - it can upend every part of your life, including your finances," says Michelle Duggan, VP Partnerships at the Canadian Cancer Society. "We hear every day from people facing unexpected costs while undergoing treatment and recovery. As we continue to advocate for ways to reduce the overall cost of cancer, we recognize how important it is for people to have options that help them manage that financial pressure."

About Combined Canada, a Chubb Benefits Company

Combined Canada, a Chubb Benefits Company, is a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in Canada. Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, the company has operated in Canada since 1956 as a branch of a Combined Insurance of America. With offices located throughout Canada and sales representatives in every province, Combined Canada is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by AM Best. For more information, please visit www.combined.ca.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb

Chris Winston, VP, Marketing and Communications , 803.920.4952, [email protected]