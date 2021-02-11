Columbia Care Announces C$25 Million Bought Private Placement Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") pursuant to which Canaccord has agreed to purchase for resale, on a bought deal private placement basis, 2,800,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of C$9.00 per Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$25,200,000 (the "Offering"). It is expected that the Offering will be primarily sold to one large institutional investor.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 25, 2021 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Aequitas NEO Exchange. The Shares will be offered for sale on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Shares may also be sold in the United States to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) (the "U.S. Securities Act"), on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and in such jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as may be agreed upon by Canaccord and the Company, in each case in accordance with applicable laws. The Shares issued will be subject to a customary four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted Canaccord an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable, in whole or in part, by Canaccord, giving notice to the Company at any time and from time to time up to the Closing Date, to purchase, or to find substituted purchasers for, up to an additional number of Shares equal to 15% of the number of Shares sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price per Share to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 108 facilities1 including 81 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements concerning Columbia Care's objectives, goals, strategies, priorities, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Columbia Care as well as statements relating to the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "plan", "goal", "objective", and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, disclosure in this press release as well as statements regarding the Company's objectives, plans and goals, including future operating results and economic performance may make reference to or involve forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Columbia Care undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

1 Pro forma facilities either open or under development

