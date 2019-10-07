Colson Capital Announces Termination of Arrangement Agreement with Honest Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Colson Capital Corp. ("Colson" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: COLS.P) announces that the previously announced amended and restated arrangement agreement between the Corporation and Honest Inc. dba Province Brands (the "Arrangement Agreement") in respect of their proposed business combination transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms. The Proposed Transaction was expected to constitute Colson's Qualifying Transaction under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Colson has re-engaged in the process of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. The common shares of Colson, which were previously halted from trading pending completion of the Proposed Transaction, will remain halted, as Colson's common shares have been suspended from trading for its failure to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months. Trading in the common shares is expected to resume upon completion of a Qualifying Transaction by Colson.

General Information on Colson

Colson is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and has a head office in Calgary, Alberta. Colson is a "capital pool company" under the policies of the TSXV. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would" , "might " or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the resumption of trading of the Corporation's common shares. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

