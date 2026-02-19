Coloured Ties Urges Shareholders to Take Back Your Cash and Stop the Treasury Burn

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties"), one of the largest shareholders of Labrador Gold Corp. (TSXV: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF) (FSE: 2N6) ("Labrador Gold" or the "Company"), together with Kal Malhi and Rauni Malhi (the "Concerned Shareholders", "us" or "we"), have committed to paying a $0.02 per share dividend and direct Labrador Gold into becoming a respected mineral exploration Company. The Concerned Shareholders urge that voting is critical to ensure Labrador Gold is put on the path to value creation rather than destruction, as current management continues to drain treasury without meaningful developments.

CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS' "PLAYBOOK" - REMOVE CURRENT MANAGEMENT AND ACHIEVE RESULTS RATHER THAN CONTINUE TREASURY BURN

Labrador Gold recently issued a new release stating that they have concerns regarding our "Playbook" which they frame as action against Labrador Gold as an entity rather than a strategic action to remove the current management team and replace it with consistent value creators and company-builders. The Concerned Shareholders' "Playbook" is simply to maximize shareholder value for the interest of ALL shareholders, while management's current path has been self-entrenching and continues to dwindle the Company's treasure with bad business decisions. The Concerned Shareholders are simply attempting to remove the mismanagement of Labrador Gold, which has been sitting idle during generational commodity price records and capital inflow the mineral exploration sector, and consistently draining the corporate treasury with little to no meaningful value drivers on the horizon.

LABRADOR GOLD TAKES $19M TREASURY TOWARDS $12-13M

Over the last two years, Labrador Gold's treasury dwindled from over $19 million (as of the financial statements dated December 31, 2024) to an expected range of $12-14 million following the upcoming shareholders' meeting, with zero shareholder value delivered by the current Labrador Gold team, further bolstered by lack of accountability and transparency as to the rationale behind the notable 30% of treasury capital drain with no progress on company valuation.

In contrast, Coloured Ties has shown success in creating accretive value for shareholders, having previously acquired the Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit, two key assets advanced under Lafleur Minerals Inc. from inception to a current market exceeding $60 million, and primed for the restart of gold production in the coming months. Additionally, management criticizes Growmax Resources (since renamed Coloured Ties) for its last dissident action, in which a another poorly managed executive team was removed,by highlighting some "chosen" facts but failing to mention critical points :

Growmax Shareholder Interest Preserved:

$0.035 per share dividend was paid to Growmax shareholders upon change of the Board of Directors

upon change of the Board of Directors Two Normal-Course Issuer Bids (share buy backs) were completed by Coloured Ties to reduce total shares outstanding

Normal-Course Issuer Bids (share buy backs) were completed by Coloured Ties to reduce total shares outstanding Further highlighting management's lack of business acumen, they note that Coloured Ties only has CAD $658,000 in the bank while failing to recognize that Coloured Ties has over $20,000,000 in net assets and maintains money "invested" beyond bank GIC.

Kal Malhi and associates have not "sold down" their positions, but are presently the largest shareholders of Coloured Ties

Coloured Ties is an "investment issuer", a model Labrador Gold wishes to duplicate but fails to recognize that the "investment issuers" model very much trades at a deep discount to NAV, as seen in Coloured Ties' case, which trades at $8 million market capitalization while having over $20 million in NAV. This is one of the reasons for the Concerned Shareholders' opposition to the "investment issuer" change of business, which would be detrimental and unsustainable for a mineral exploration company such as Labrador Gold.

STOP TREASURY BURN ON BAD TRANSACTIONS AND DIVERT THAT TO A DIVIDEND

Coloured Ties will eliminate costs associated with the current path of pursuing remote grassroots projects or "minority investments" that won't deliver value in the current decade, and instead will divert those expenses toward a Shareholder Dividend.

Prior to Coloured Ties' involvement with Labrador Gold and its purchases of Labrador Gold common shares, Labrador Gold's common shares traded in the $0.06- $0.08 range (June to July 2025). A Dividend of $0.02 would provide shareholders an attractive TAX ADVANTAGE DIVIDEND return equal to 25-33% while allow them to maintain their shareholdings intact, in a newly structured mineral exploration-focused company with a true path to development.

In contrast, allowing the current treasury destruction path and voting to continue the current management will likely result in a much-depleted treasury, a poorly chosen grassroots project portfolio, and a return to the pre-Coloured Ties common share valuation, or much less as an "investment issuer" without a meaningful project of its own.

Coloured Ties would like to thank shareholders for the overwhelming support received to date, for acknowledging the gross mismanagement of Labrador Gold and current management's failure to deliver shareholder returns, and urges shareholders who have not yet voted to do so in order to protect and salvage their investment. Only by voting on the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF can shareholders reverse years of mismanagement, and only by supporting Coloured Ties can shareholders finally get some of their own capital back. We are encouraged that so many fellow shareholders have affirmed the need for change. Their message is clear: shareholders hold the Board and management accountable for years of value destruction and strategic missteps. Equally clear is their unwillingness to compound this record with a risky and unnecessary shift in business--one for which the Board lacks both relevant experience and credible execution capabilities.

DEADLINE TO VOTE OR CHANGE YOUR VOTE IS 8AM PST, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20,2026. EVEN IF YOU HAVE VOTED, YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE BY CALLING YOUR BROKER OR CALLING US AT THE NUMBERS BELOW.

This shareholder meeting will determine whether Labrador continues down a path of value destruction or finally embraces accountability, disciplined capital allocation, and shareholder-focused leadership. It takes minutes to vote. It takes years to undo bad decisions.

