Colorado Resources Announces Non-Brokered Financing for up to $1.5M

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV: CXO) ("Colorado" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement comprised of up to 2,142,857 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 per share with an expiry date of 24 months after completion of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The Company may pay finders fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX-V. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V. All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date of the Offering.

The proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of the Units will be used for working capital purposes and for exploration on the Company's mineral properties.

Tony Barresi, Colorado's recently appointed President comments: "This financing is in-line with Colorado's methodical and stepwise approach to recapitalization, rebranding, and value creation. With new motivated management and technical teams, a fresh capital structure, and an enviable portfolio of properties in British Columbia's hottest exploration districts, Colorado is positioning itself for a return to prominence. This financing will allow the team at Colorado to focus on two critical activities, first, building public confidence in the new management and technical teams through investor outreach and engagement, and second demonstrating the ability of the new team through design and execution of an aggressive multi-property exploration program in 2021."

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is exploring for high-grade gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia. The property portfolio includes the Company's flagship Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property, and Newcrest Mining's GJ property. Other properties include KSP, North ROK, ROK-Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

