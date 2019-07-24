Colorado Resources and Buckingham Copper Announce an Overallotment Provision for Financing

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES./



VANCOUVER, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to the news releases of May 8 and 27 and July 2, 2019 of Colorado Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CXO) ("Colorado" or the "Company") and Buckingham Copper Corp., Colorado wishes to announce an overallotment provision of up to $1,750,000 in the current subscription receipt financing. The provision is made to accommodate Newmont Goldcorp Corporation's existing rights to maintain or increase its ownership interest in the Company to a maximum 19.95% and other expressions of interest received to participate. There is no guarantee that any additional orders will be received above the minimum $2,500,000 already committed for the financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BUCKINGHAM COPPER CORP.

"Joseph Mullin"

Joseph Mullin

Chief Executive Officer

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COLORADO RESOURCES LTD.

"Robert Shaw"

Robert Shaw

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Buckingham Copper Corp., Joseph Mullin, CEO, 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3 Canada, T: (604) 558-7685, E: joemullin@buckinghamcopper.com; Colorado Resources Ltd., Robert Shaw, President & CEO, T: (250) 768-1511, F: (250) 768-0849, TF (855) 768-1511, W: www.coloradoresources.com