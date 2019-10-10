Colorado Provides Update on Castle East Drilling in Golden Triangle and Sofia Airborne Magnetic Survey in Toodoggone Region

TSX-V: CXO

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Colorado Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: CXO) ("Colorado", or the "Company") is pleased to provide exploration updates for both its Castle and Sofia projects in northwestern British Columbia, including drilling at the Castle East target.

Castle Property Update

Further to its news release dated September 18, 2019, the Company has completed its field program, including 1,555 m of drilling in four holes on the Castle East porphyry copper-gold target. All samples have been delivered to the lab and assays will be announced once available.

The Castle East target has had no previous drilling and is defined by a 500 by 700 m induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly, with coincident anomalous gold, copper, and molybdenum in soils. The 19,256-hectare Castle property is located in the Red Chris mining district within the Golden Triangle. The geological setting is consistent with other important porphyry Cu-Au deposits in the district, including the Saddle North deposit of GT Gold Corp, located five kilometres to the east1.

The four holes at Castle East were drilled at inclinations of -45 to -70 degrees on northerly and southerly azimuths, to cross an east-trending, sub-vertical panel of prospective rocks, anomalous soils and the IP chargeability feature. Hole depths ranged from 272 m to 542 m. All of the holes successfully intersected variable thicknesses of monzodiorite host rocks with porphyry-style alteration including strong, pervasive phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite), chlorite, carbonate, and local quartz and k-feldspar. The altered rocks are cut by quartz-sulphide and carbonate-sulphide veining. Mineralization includes disseminated and vein-type pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite and molybdenum.

Prospecting, mapping and geophysical and geochemical surveys were completed to advance additional targets in the northeastern part of the Castle property, particularly along the border with the adjoining Tatogga property of GT Gold. A total of 211 prospecting rock samples, 913 soils samples, 23.5 km of IP surveying, and an 1,125 km high-resolution airborne magnetic survey were completed. Together, this new data will provide important structural and geological information that will guide future exploration on this large property.

Sofia Property Update

On the Sofia property, located 15 km north of Kemess deposits in the Toodoggone mining district, a 530 km high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was completed. This important new information will be used with past drilling results, soil geochemistry, and IP surveys to outline targets for planned exploration in 2020.

Please see Colorado's website for maps and images related to the Castle and Sofia properties at www.coloradoresources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Cathro, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Colorado Director and a qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is exploring high-grade gold and copper in the Golden Triangle and the Toodoggone area of British Columbia. The portfolio includes the flagship Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property. Other properties include the KSP, North ROK, Kingpin, Heart Peaks and Sofia properties in British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

