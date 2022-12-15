Colombia Strengthens Air Connectivity with Canada

This South American country, filled with immense natural wealth and meaningful travel experiences, is now closer to Canadians than ever.

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, an expanded air transport agreement was announced between Canada and Colombia, which allows designated airlines of both countries to operate an unlimited number of passengers and cargo flights within Canada and Colombia. This is a significant upgrade from the previous accord, which allowed only 14 passenger and 14 cargo flights per week.

Canada is one of the critical markets for issuing international travelers to Colombia. In the last five years, Canada's tourist numbers arriving in the South American country have had an average growth of 48.28%.

Cartagena, Colombia. Photo Credit : ProColombia.

"As we work towards strengthening a more conscious and community-led tourism industry, we celebrate this news that will allow us to keep showing Colombia as a sustainable and biodiverse destination to a larger number of North American travelers," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of Colombia, which is part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism. "We would like Canadians to realize that Colombia is closer than most people think, only 5.5 hours away from Toronto and 7 hours away from Montreal, and since we are a tropical country, weather is warm enough all year long," Caballero added.

Currently, three airlines are flying between these countries, and twelve weekly frequencies connect Toronto directly with Bogotá and Cartagena, operated by Air Canada and Avianca. In addition, four direct weekly flights connect Montreal to Bogotá and Cartagena through Air Canada and Air Transat. Colombia is currently Canada's most extensive South American international air transport market.

According to the Minister of Transport of Canada, Omar Alghabra, "This significantly expanded agreement will improve connectivity for passengers and businesses in Canada and Colombia and demonstrates our commitment to enhancing air services with Latin America. Our government will continue to strengthen our economy and our air sector, and this expanded agreement will help Canadian businesses do just that".

Roughly the size of Ontario, Colombia boasts enormous diversity with unique destinations that combine pristine Caribbean beaches, cultured-fuel cities, jungles, coffee mountains, deserts, emergent and peace territories, and much more. This means that, just like Canada, Colombia is a highly multicultural country, and —just like Canadians— Colombians are always willing to meet outsiders with a welcoming smile.

