Collinson Continues U.S. Growth Through Further Investment in Airport Infrastructure

Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport, Terminal 1, Concourse D

McCarran International Airport, Terminal 1, Concourse D Jacksonville International Airport, Main Concourse

New lounges coming soon:

Miami International Airport

International Airport Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport – a second planned location, joining the existing lounge in Terminal A

Charleston International Airport

International Airport Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

These investments build upon Collinson's suite of solutions which help travellers to make the most of their limited time at the airport, as well as strengthen loyalty between brands and their customers. This year, Collinson has already announced several new product enhancements for its flagship product, Priority Pass, the world's leading airport lounge and experiences program. These include the introduction of food ordering within the Priority Pass app plus trials of access to Priority Lane, the "fast lane" through airport security and passport control checkpoints in the UK. Additional airport lounges owned and operated by Collinson's subsidiary continue to strengthen the airport proposition for Collinson's millions of end-customers.

These lounge openings also complement recent announcements regarding its other investments to improve the airport journey, including its stake in Grab, the airport e-commerce platform. The mobile-ordering service is available at airports across the U.S. with a growing international presence including the UK.

"The U.S. is ranked among the top countries for outbound travel by international travelers," comments Sheryl Pflaum, President – Americas at Collinson. "This presents the vital opportunity to learn more about consumers' needs and produce unique airport experiences. Collinson is focused on transforming the airport experience for all members of its customer benefits and loyalty programs by investing in the latest services for travelers and commercial opportunities for airport restaurants and retailers."

About Collinson:

Collinson is a global leader in customer benefits and loyalty. We deliver exceptional travel, assistance and insurance products that differentiate value propositions, and loyalty solutions that win deeper, more valuable customer relationships.

Our customer benefits products include the world's leading airport experiences program, Priority Pass, as well as travel insurance, identity assistance, flight delay, international health and travel risk management solutions. Our loyalty expertise uniquely combines strategy, award-winning technology and program management to create greater engagement and experiences for our clients' customers.

For over 30 years, we've been chosen by the world's leading payment networks, 1000+ banks, 90+ airlines and 20+ hotel groups to craft customer experiences that win competitive edge. This enables them to acquire, engage and retain the most profitable, but most demanding customers. Our clients include Air France KLM, American Express, Cathay Pacific, Chase, Mastercard, Radisson Hotel Group, RSA, Sephora, UnionPay and Visa.

