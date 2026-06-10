Collingwood Investments Incorporated Subscribes for Additional Units in PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

OXFORD, NS, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") by Collingwood Investments Incorporated ("Collingwood").

Collingwood announced today that, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated June 3, 2026, in connection with a public offering (the "Public Offering") and concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement") of the REIT, it acquired 2,924,439 trust units of the REIT (the "Units") as of June 10, 2026 (the "Acquisition Date") at a price of $6.50 per Unit, for a total consideration of $19,008,853.50 resulting in it beneficially owning 14,864,246 Units. Collingwood received a capital commitment fee equal to 2% of the gross proceeds of its portion of the Private Placement upon closing.

Together with Matthew Bragg, a related party, Collingwood now exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 15,043,546 Units, representing approximately 17.92% of the Units and special voting units issued and outstanding as of the Acquisition Date, after the closing of the Public Offering and the Private Placement (the "Closing"). Prior to the Closing, Collingwood, together with Mr. Bragg, beneficially owned and exercised control over 12,119,107 Units representing approximately 17.97% of the Units and special voting units issued and outstanding prior to the Acquisition Date.

The acquisition was made for Collingwood's own investment purposes. Subject to market conditions, Collingwood may increase or decrease its direct and indirect beneficial ownership of the REIT's securities.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Collingwood (which is available under the REIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca), please contact Michael McAloon as noted below.

SOURCE Collingwood Investments Incorporated

Michael McAloon, Managing Director, Investments, Collingwood Investments Incorporated, 902.447.2100