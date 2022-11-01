Collective Mining Provides a Drilling Update at Apollo

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following drilling update following the recent closing of its successful $10.7 million bought deal equity financing. The Company is currently advancing on schedule and on budget with its 20,000-metre drill program for 2022.

Figure 1. Guayabales Project: Located in the Heart of an Established Mining Camp Abutting Ten Permitted Producing Mines (CNW Group/Collective Mining Ltd.) Figure 2. Main Breccia Discovery Dimensions, Drill Hole Highlights, and Outstanding Holes (CNW Group/Collective Mining Ltd.)

The Guayabales project is located in the mining-friendly department of Caldas, in the heart of a long-established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines located within three kilometres of the project. As a result, the Guayabales project is blessed with excellent infrastructure with roads and hydroelectric powerlines traversing the project and an abundant labor force located nearby in the townships of Supia and Marmato.

The Company's Main Breccia discovery at the Apollo target ("Apollo") has been the primary focus of the current drill program with the discovery hole being announced in June 2022. The Main Breccia discovery is a high-grade and bulk tonnage, copper-silver-gold porphyry-related breccia system characterized by two main yet distinct pulses of mineralized fluids flooding the breccia with metals. The first fluid pulse comes from the porphyry phase of the system and is responsible for impregnating the breccia matrix with most of the copper mineralization as well as some of the silver and gold mineralization. The second fluid pulse comes from the late-stage porphyry related carbonate base metal veins which overprint the breccia and flood the breccia matrix in places with an abundance of silver and gold mineralization and to a lesser extent zinc, lead, and copper mineralization.

There are three drill rigs presently operating at Apollo and to date the Company has completed a total of 25 diamond drill holes with assay results already reported from the first 14 holes. Assay results from holes APC-15 to APC-25 are currently outstanding and are expected to be received throughout the balance of 2022. Also, coring is underway for holes APC-26 and APC-27 with drill hole APC-28 expected to start in the near term. Previously announced intercepts into the Main Breccia discovery at Apollo include:

Table 1: Assay Results from Intercepting the Main Breccia Discovery at Apollo

Hole # From

(m) To (m) Intercept

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu% Zn % Pb% Mo % AuEq

(g/t)* CuEq (%)

* APC-14 84.25 131.70 47.45 0.81 13 0.20 0.01 0.00 0.003 1.36 0.70 and 197.00 391.30 194.30 0.39 56 0.44 0.03 0.01 0.002 2.00 1.02 APC-12 191.35 429.05 237.70 1.15 72 0.38 0.08 0.07 0.001 2.88 1.47 APC-8 202.00 467.75 265.75 1.26 55 0.22 0.07 0.05 0.045 2.44 1.24 APC-7 85.65 111.20 25.55 0.4 23 0.02 0.08 0.04 0.002 0.69 - and 199.85 238.25 38.40 1.3 21 0.04 0.05 0.03 0.000 1.51 - and 325.00 345.45 20.45 0.49 31 0.05 0.02 0.01 0.000 0.89 - APC-6 364.60 690.65 326.05 0.85 10 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.001 1.07 - APC-5 210.25 478.25 268.00 0.89 22 0.13 0.11 0.07 0.002 1.50 - APC-3 303.40 484.00 180.60 1.52 39 0.16 0.13 0.11 0.001 2.43 - APC-2 154.70 361.90 207.15 1.46 45 0.31 0.08 0.05 0.002 2.68 1.37 APC1-W 293.00 382.40 89.40 0.89 58 0.39 0.07 0.06 0.001 2.46 1.25

*See press releases dated August 10, 2022, August 19, 2022, September 7, 2022, September 13, 2022, and October 6, 2022, for further details.

As a result of the cash infusion from the recent financing, the Company expects to remain aggressive with drilling in 2023. A more detailed exploration program for 2023 will be announced in late Q4 once internal planning has been completed and board of director approval has been obtained.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is a copper, silver and gold exploration company based in Canada, with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the discovery of the "Main Breccia" at the Apollo target in June 2022, which is a large bulk-tonnage, and high-grade copper, silver and gold porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia system. The Company's near-term objective is to continue expanding the size of the Main Breccia discovery through step-out drilling while simultaneously increasing confidence in the highest-grade portions of the system.

Management and insiders own nearly 35% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "CNL" and on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF".

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Collective Mining Ltd.

For further information: Collective Mining Ltd., Steven Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel. (416) 648-4065