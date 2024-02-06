Collective Mining Encounters Strong Porphyry Mineralization in the Current Hole being Drilled at Trap; Mobilizes a Second Rig

Trap Highlights (see Figures 1-4)

The Company recently announced the discovery of a gold rich porphyry system at Trap which is located approximately 3.5 kilometres to the northeast of the flagship Apollo system. The Trap target covers a large surface area measuring approximately 2 kilometres by 2 kilometres with assay results previously announced on January 18, 2024 for the initial three drill holes as follows: 102.2 metres @ 1.53 g/t AuEq (TRC-1) 646.0 metres @ 0.81 g/t AuEq (TRC-2, bottomed in mineralization) including; 301.5 metres @ 1.01 g/t AuEq from 19.5 metres depth 159.75 metres @ 1.04 g/t AuEq (TRC-3)

for the initial three drill holes as follows: Geological inspection of the initial three discovery holes plus interpretation of precious and base metal assay data suggests that the Company has only drill tested the upper levels of a porphyry system consisting of overprinting early and late-stage porphyry veins associated with a pervasive phyllic (sericite - chlorite - sulphide) alteration assemblage. On January 19, 2024 a follow up drill hole was initiated from Pad 2 to test the mineralized system at depth and is currently coring in a southeast direction at approximately 745 metres in length.

a follow up drill hole was initiated from Pad 2 to test the mineralized system at depth and is currently coring in a southeast direction at approximately 745 metres in length. Visual observation of the current drill hole is showing a noticeable increase in total sulphide content and alteration in comparison to the prior holes with three overprinting styles of mineralization being observed as follows: Porphyry quartz veins containing pyrite and minor chalcopyrite Late crosscutting sheeted carbonate base metal ("CBM") veinlets enriched in sphalerite and galena Dark polymetallic sheeted veinlets

with three overprinting styles of mineralization being observed as follows: Sufficiently encouraged by the deeper drill hole visuals, the Company is mobilizing a second drill to Trap with drilling anticipated to commence in the coming days. Additional assay results from Trap are expected in Q1 2024.

David Reading, Special Advisor to the Company commented: "The current drill hole at Trap is very exciting as it highlights the presence of stockwork and sheeted porphyry veins which relates to pulses of mineralized fluids typical of large systems. Additionally, based on core inspection of this hole, there is a noticeable increase in total sulphide content relative to the discovery holes previously announced by the Company."

Richard Tosdal, Special Advisor to the Company added: "The current drill hole appears to start at the margin of a porphyry system and then enters porphyry quartz diorite with sheeted quartz veins surrounded by pervasive phyllic alteration assemblages composed of sericite (probably muscovite), chlorite and sulphides typical of the upper parts of porphyry copper-gold systems."

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is a copper, silver, gold and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo porphyry system. The Company's near-term objective is to drill the shallow portions of the Apollo system, continue to expand the overall dimensions of the system, which remains open in most directions and test newly generated grassroots targets.

Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "CNL", on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF" and on the FWB under the trading symbol "GG1".

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock, soils and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at ALS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Information Contact:

For further information: Investors and Media: Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], +1 (416) 451-2727