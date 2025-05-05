Collective Mining Discovers a Gold-Copper Porphyry System at the San Antonio Project by Intersecting 290.20 Metres at 0.58 g/t Gold, 0.17% Copper, 3 g/t Silver and 70 ppm Molybdenum

The Company currently has nine drill rigs operating as part of its fully funded 70,000-metre drill program for 2025 with two rigs at the San Antonio Project and seven rigs at the Guayabales Project. Two additional deep capacity rigs are being mobilized to the Guayabales Project and will begin testing the high-grade Ramp Zone located at the bottom of the Apollo system in early Q3, 2025.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman commented: "Detailed surface prospecting and drilling at the San Antonio Project have substantially elevated the potential of the project to host a copper-gold rich porphyry system. Now is the time to become aggressive with drilling as our technical team believes that the SAC-11 hole at the Pound target is close to the porphyry source. With two rigs soon to be operating at Pound, we will look to vector to this source and with some luck, we will find a high-grade porphyry system. It is worth mentioning that the San Antonio Project enjoys excellent infrastructure as it is located directly beside the Pan American highway and hydro-power lines."

Details (see Table 1 and Figures 1-4)

San Antonio Project: Pound Target

The Pound target is defined by surface soil and rock anomalies for gold and copper covering an area of 650 metres x 550 metres and remains open for further expansion. Previous drilling in 2021 at the Pound Target encountered primarily a gold-bearing breccia with both holes ending in mineralization. Assays returned continuous intervals beginning at surface of 710 metres at 0.53 g/t gold equivalent (SAC-8) and 750 metres at 0.41 g/t gold equivalent (SAC-6) (see press release dated October 27, 2021 ) . Extensive surface work was carried out in 2024 outlining the porphyry potential of the target area enabling the Company to advance with drilling in Q1 2025.





(see press release dated ) Extensive surface work was carried out in 2024 outlining the porphyry potential of the target area enabling the Company to advance with drilling in Q1 2025. SAC-11 was drilled steeply from Pad 6 to the northwest with the aim of testing the potential for a copper-gold porphyry system at depth. The hole intersected at shallow depths porphyry related peripheral gold rich mineralized zones (typical porphyry halo mineralization) before cutting 290 metres of gold-copper rich porphyry vein stockwork mineralization hosted within metagabbro country rocks. The latter intercept includes quartz veins hosting chalcopyrite, pyrite, molybdenite and magnetite which are associated with potassic alteration. Zones of higher-grade gold and copper are associated with areas of higher vein density interpreted to be proximal to a high grade porphyry centre. The hole was terminated prematurely while still in mineralization due to the capacity of the rig. The following assays are highlighted:



290.20 metres @ 0.84 g/t gold equivalent (0.58 g/t gold, 0.17% copper, 3 g/t silver and 70 ppm molybdenum), from 549.00 metres downhole and including: 40.90 metres @ 1.44 g/t gold equivalent (1.02 g/t gold, 0.30% copper, 4 g/t silver and 100 ppm molybdenum), from 650.00 metres and including; 31.20 metres @ 1.23 g/t gold equivalent (0.76 g/t gold, 0.27% copper, 5 g/t silver and 200 ppm molybdenum), from 749.25 metres





The hole was terminated prematurely while still in mineralization due to the capacity of the rig. The following assays are highlighted: Two larger capacity diamond drill rigs have been contracted with the first rig initiating drilling this week and the second rig expected to begin operating in approximately three weeks.





SAC-10 was drilled from Pad 5 to the northeast and cut peripheral and lower grade gold mineralization in metagabbro country rock associated with disseminated pyrite and sericite alteration, which forms the outer halo to a porphyry system. The following assay results are highlighted:



353.85 metres @ 0.51 g/t gold equivalent (0.40 g/t Au, 0.04% Cu, 8 g/t Ag, 10 ppm Mo) from 389.60 metres including: 77.05 metres @ 1.01 g/t gold equivalent (0.70 g/t Au, 0.03% Cu, 27 g/t Ag, 20 ppm Mo) from 389.60 metres



San Antonio Project: Other Drill Ready Targets

The Pound target is located within a well-defined 2.5 -kilometer mineralized gold and copper corridor hosting four drill ready porphyry targets (Pound, Real, COP, and Euro). The Company plans to drill test each of these targets in 2025.





The Real target is located 400 metres to the northwest of Pound and is characterized by multiple gold and copper mineralized porphyry clasts hosted within breccia bodies.





is located 400 metres to the northwest of Pound and is characterized by multiple gold and copper mineralized porphyry clasts hosted within breccia bodies. The Euro target is located one kilometer south of Pound and is defined by a coherent and coincident soil anomalies for gold (> 0.3 ppm), copper (> 100 ppm) and molybdenum (> 20 ppm). The anomalous area hosts zones of porphyry quartz and sulphide veinlets associated with strong sericitic alteration which suggest the upper and/or peripheral portion of a porphyry system has been discovered.

Table 1: Assays Results for Drill Holes SAC-10 and SAC-11

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% Mo

% AuEq

g/t* SAC-10 235.90 332.45 96.55 0.28 6 0.01 0.000 0.33 and 389.60 743.45 353.85 0.40 8 0.04 0.001 0.51 Incl. 389.60 466.65 77.05 0.70 27 0.03 0.002 1.01 SAC-11 12.40 95.80 83.40 0.20 14 0.04 0.000 0.42 and 128.60 534.95 406.35 0.28 5 0.03 0.001 0.35 Incl. 268.40 291.35 22.95 0.92 15 0.01 0.000 1.00 and 549.00 839.20 290.20 0.58 3 0.17 0.007 0.84 Incl. 650.00 690.90 40.90 1.02 4 0.30 0.010 1.44 Incl. 749.25 780.45 31.20 0.76 5 0.27 0.020 1.23

*AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.85) + (Ag (g/t) x 0.016 x 0.85) + (Cu (%) x 1.71 x 0.90) + (Mo (%) x 6.86 x 0.70) utilizing metal prices of Ag – US$32/oz, Cu – US$5.0/lb, Mo – US$20/lb and Au – US$2,000/oz and recovery rates of 85% for Au, 85% for Ag, 90% for Cu and 70% for Mo. Recovery rate assumptions are speculative as limited metallurgical work has been completed to date but is based on other comparable deposits in neighboring South American countries. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.

Trap Target (See Table 2 and Figure 4)

Two deep holes, TRC-32 and TRC-33, were designed to extend the vertical dimension of the northern end of the Trap Main Zone and intersected polymetallic vein zones located below (outside) the main plunging Trap Mineralized zone of broader mineralization. Another drillhole, TRC-31 was designed to explore and area outside the Trap Main zone but failed to intersect any mineralization.





The next phase of the drilling program will begin in H2 2025, and will look to expand the system to the northwest along strike of hole TRC-30, which yielded 40.50 metres @ 4.01 g/t AuEq within 200.85 metres @ 1.06 g/t AuEq (see press release dated January 9, 2025 ), where two styles of mineralization were identified, including early-stage porphyry D-veins overprinted by a late-stage polymetallic veins system.

Table 2: Assays Results for Drill Holes TRC-32 and TRC-33

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Zn

% Pb

% Cu

% AuEq

g/t* TRC-31 NSV TRC-32 377.05 382.50 5.45 3.14 8 0.23 0.18 0.01 3.29 and 537.90 566.25 28.35 1.99 8 0.18 0.03 0.03 2.10 Incl. 562.25 566.25 4.00 8.49 36 1.04 0.11 0.04 9.10 TRC-33 309.00 315.50 6.50 1.54 69 0.40 0.24 0.04 2.60 and 518.20 521.90 3.70 2.02 11 0.33 0.18 0.02 2.28

*AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.97) + (Ag (g/t) x 0.015 x 0.85) + (Zn (%) x 0.43 x 0.85) + (Pb (%) x 0.38 x 0.85) + (Cu (%) x 1.44 x 0.95) utilizing metal prices of Ag – US$30/oz, Zn – US$1.25/lb, Pb - US$1.10/lb, Cu – US$4.2/lb and Au – US$2,000/oz and recovery rates of 97% for Au, 85% for Ag, 95% for Cu, 85% for Zn and 85% for Pb. Recovery rate assumptions for metals are based on metallurgical results announced on October 17, 2023, April 11, 2024, and October 3, 2024. The recovery rate assumption for zinc and lead is speculative as limited metallurgical work has been completed to date. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock, soils and core samples from the San Antonio Project have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru; and at Actlabs laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Toronto, Canada. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

