Collective Mining Appoints Ned Jalil as Chief Executive Officer of the Company

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes in the executive management of the Company effective immediately with the appointment of Ned Jalil as Chief Executive Officer, and former CEO Omar Ossma retaining his role as President and continuing to perform his same duties within the day-to-day operations of the Company.

Ned Jalil is a seasoned mining executive with over 25 years of global experience across gold, silver, and key battery metals including copper and nickel. Ned has successfully led projects from exploration through to feasibility, construction and production. Ned has held senior executive roles with Kinross Gold ("Kinross") and Appian Capital ("Appian"). As Chief Technical Officer at Kinross, Ned was instrumental in advancing key assets including the Great Bear project, where he delivered a 5-million-ounce initial resource, and Manh Choh, where he led a team that transitioned the asset from study to construction. At Appian, Ned led the construction and operational readiness of the MVV Copper-Gold Project, completing it ahead of schedule and under budget. Ned holds an MBA from the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA Program, along with Bachelor and Master degrees in mining engineering from Queen's University. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and brings a strong foundation of technical and academic excellence to his leadership roles.

Ned Jalil commented: "I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and growing Company where I can lead a team with the goal of advancing the Guayabales project's Apollo discovery to production. Both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects are fortunately located in areas with excellent infrastructure with mining supportive populations and local governments. The potential for growth at the Guayabales project is astounding and I am excited to be part of one of the best new discoveries of the past decade made in Latin America."

"On behalf of the board of directors and management team, I would like to welcome Ned to the Collective team. Ned is a dynamic individual, who thinks outside the box and loves to tackle challenges head-on. The Company is now moving at a rapid pace and Ned's background and experience are exactly what we need at this juncture to take the Guayabales project to an ultimate production decision," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a gold, silver, copper and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-silver-copper-tungsten Apollo system. The Company's objectives are to improve the overall grade of the Apollo system by systematically drill testing newly modeled potentially high-grade sub-zones, expand the Apollo system by stepping out along strike to the north and expanding the newly discovered high-grade Ramp Zone along strike and to depth, expand the Trap system and drill a series of newly generated targets including Tower and X.

Management and insiders own approximately 33.4% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the NYSE American and TSX under the trading symbol "CNL" and on the FSE under the trading symbol "GG1".

