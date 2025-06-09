Collective Mining Announces the Appointment of Raphael Maracajá as Vice President Mining

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Raphael Maracajá has been appointment as Vice President Mining, effective immediately. Mr. Maracajá is a senior mining professional with 20 years of international experience in both open pit and underground operations. He has held leadership roles in operations and technical services at companies such as Hudbay Minerals, Equinox Gold, Appian Capital and Yamana Gold. His expertise includes strategic mine planning, the implementation of new mining methods and systems and he has a proven track record of optimizing operations across North and South America. Mr. Maracajá holds a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of São Paulo, along with certifications from UBC, McGill, and CIM and is a prospective member of AusIMM.

Ned Jalil, CEO of Collective commented: "I am delighted to welcome Raphael to the Collective team. Raphael's deep technical expertise, leadership experience, and proven ability to optimize complex mining operations across the Americas will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Guayabales and San Antonio projects. Raphael's appointment strengthens our ability to deliver on our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to building a world-class mining company grounded in operational excellence and responsible development."

2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting Update

Shareholders are reminded that the Company will hold its 2025 annual shareholder meeting on Monday June 16, 2025 at 9:30am ET (Toronto time). The Meeting will be held by way of Zoom video conference and the Company invites shareholders to participate in that manner where they will be permitted to ask questions and otherwise engage with the Company. To access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and once the application is loaded, open the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86476208646?pwd=zShol27rG7caG6YeAP8Sa98GY6mOjb.1. The Meeting ID is 864 7620 8646 and the Passcode is 322809. Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares in accordance with the instructions as described in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a gold, silver, copper and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-silver-copper-tungsten Apollo system. The Company's objectives are to improve the overall grade of the Apollo system by systematically drill testing newly modeled potentially high-grade sub-zones, expand the Apollo system by stepping out along strike to the north and expanding the newly discovered high-grade Ramp Zone along strike and to depth, and drill a series of less advanced or newly generated targets including Trap, the Knife and X.

Management, insiders, a strategic investor and close family and friends own 44.5% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on both the NYSE American and TSX under the trading symbol "CNL".

Information Contact:

Investors and Media: Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], +1 (416) 451-2727