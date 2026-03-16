Collective Mining Announces Inclusion in the GDXJ Index and Relocation of Headquarters to the U.S.; Bolstering Connectivity to Operations in Colombia

MIAMI, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be added to the Junior Gold Miners Index (the "GDXJ") effective at market close on March 20, 2026, pursuant to the index's most recent review and rebalance. Collective is also pleased to announce that it has relocated its executive headquarters from Toronto, Ontario, to Miami, Florida. The Company's jurisdiction of incorporation will remain in Canada, and its dual listings on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange remain unchanged.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman, commented: "Inclusion in the GDXJ marks an important milestone for the Company, as it reflects our continued progress in developing a world-class mineral district in Colombia, and reinforces the compelling investment case for Collective. The relocation of the Company's executive headquarters to Miami is another important step in our evolution. Miami has rapidly emerged as a leading global financial center, with a strong institutional capital markets presence and strategic connectivity to Colombia and Latin America. We believe this move will support our long-term growth strategy by increasing investor visibility, broadening our shareholder base and unlocking additional stock market index eligibility."

Miami's geographical location and connectivity to Colombia were central to this decision. Several daily direct flights place management in closer proximity to the Company's operations. This move is expected to support more efficient coordination with Collective's internal teams, suppliers, contractors and consultants at a pivotal time, as we continue to execute on our 2026 exploration program and further advance the de-risking and development of our flagship Guayabales Project.

The United States represents the deepest and most liquid market for resource equities, and the Company notes that an executive office in the United States may enhance Collective Mining's future eligibility for inclusion in certain U.S. equity indices, which are tracked by significant passive and rules-based investment strategies.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com .

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a gold, silver, copper and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company's two projects are located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-silver-copper-tungsten Apollo system. The Company's objectives at the Guayabales Project are to expand the newly discovered high-grade Ramp Zone along strike and to depth, drill test the new Hanging Wall Vein Zone and drill a series of greenfield generated targets on the property.

Additionally, the Company is drilling its optioned San Antonio Project (can earn up to 100% interest) as it hunts for new discoveries and looks to aggressively extend to the south the recently discovered high-grade silver system made at the Pound target. The San Antonio Project is located between two to five kilometers east-northeast of the Guayabales Project and could potentially share infrastructure given their proximity to each other.

Management, insiders, a strategic investor and close family and friends own 45.3% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on both the NYSE American and TSX under the trading symbol "CNL".

Information Contact:

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future recovery metal recovery rates; future growth potential of Collective; and future development plans.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding future events including the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, precious and base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the annual information form of the Company dated March 24, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Collective Mining Ltd.

Investors and Media: Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], +1 (416) 451-2727