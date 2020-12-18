Collaborative Drug Discovery selected by Curve Therapeutics to digitalize its drug discovery platform

Innovative end-to-end scientific research to be managed in CDD Vault

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) has today announced that its CDD Vault platform will be implemented by Curve Therapeutics Ltd. (Southampton, UK) to manage its genetically-encoded Microcycle platform and the functional hits and leads generated from it. Curve is an innovative drug discovery company that has developed a screening platform that directly identifies functional modulators of disease targets in their native cellular environment.

CDD Vault is a ubiquitous, hosted platform used by research teams at pharma, academia, and biotechs to store, mine and manage chemical, biological, and image data from the discovery process. It allows the secure and seamless sharing of data with external partners in real-time thus facilitating true collaborative discoveries.

"It is important that all of our data is easily captured, mined and analyzed and CDD Vault has been straightforward to implement and use. The system will allow us to securely share data with collaborators and investors alike," said Prof. Ali Tavassoli, Curve's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are delighted to see Curve Therapeutics growing as a company and increasing its pipeline of first-in-class cancer therapeutics. The small molecule leads being generated by Curve give a new hope to finding treatments for challenging diseases," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. "We are proud to be able to support Curve Therapeutics in their drug discovery process. Curve has a great combination of technology and human capital that maximizes the potential of success of finding new cures for cancer and other diseases."

About Collaborative Drug Discovery

CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault®", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

About Curve Therapeutics

Curve's goal is to transform the discovery of new therapeutics through direct functional screening against targets in their native cellular environment. The company, a spin-out from the laboratory of Professor Ali Tavassoli, is built on over a decade of academic excellence at the University of Southampton.

The Tavassoli group has pioneered the use of diverse, genetically-encoded Microcycle libraries in cell-based functional screens and has succeeded in identifying inhibitors of multiple protein-protein interactions. Curve is optimising these technologies and deploying them to build a pipeline of first-in-class cancer therapeutics

More information: https://www.curvetx.com/

SOURCE Collaborative Drug Discovery

Related Links

http://www.collaborativedrug.com

