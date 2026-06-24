Coles and Ever.Ag Partner to Modernize Meat Supply Chain Planning

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Coles Supermarkets has partnered with Ever.Ag, a global agri-food technology leader, to introduce advanced data science and optimization modeling into Coles' highly complex fresh meat supply chain. This collaboration marks a major step toward faster, smarter operations across beef, lamb and pork categories.

How Coles and Ever.Ag are Transforming Carcass Balancing with AI Speed Speed Coles

Historically, planning for meat supply required hours of manual coordination, spreadsheets, and deep institutional knowledge. Now, using Ever.Ag's S&OP platform, Coles automatically ingests and models data from across its operations, producing optimized production and deployment plans complete with predictive insights and built-in compliance rules.

Since implementation, Coles has:

Cut planning time from hours to minutes through automated data modeling.

Applied business policies consistently across beef, lamb, and pork.

Reduced operational risk by embedding institutional knowledge into the system.

Improved customer responsiveness to meet changing demand.

Improved planning accuracy to better support the management of freshness and pricing across meat categories.

Strengthened planning capabilities to support more efficient production and inventory management.

"Meat is one of the most complex supply chains in food retail," said Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag. "By applying data science at scale, Coles is showing what's possible when advanced analytics meet real-world operations."

"Our priority is delivering the best experience for our customers," said Martin Smithson, Coles Executive General Manager Supermarket Operations. "This approach helps ensure the freshest cuts are available at the right price."

Looking ahead, Coles and Ever.Ag plan to move from volume-based to value-based optimization, incorporating factors such as profitability, operational efficiency and customer outcomes into the same planning models. This next phase will enable Coles to simulate scenarios, anticipate market swings, and make decisions that balance efficiency with environmental impact.

ABOUT EVER.AG

Ever.Ag is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain--from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever.Ag delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever.Ag helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

SOURCE Ever.Ag

Kate Galloway, [email protected]