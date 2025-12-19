Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage Announces Merger and Acquisition of Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate

VAUGHAN, ON , Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage (CBTREC) is pleased to announce the completed merger and acquisition of Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate , a respected and independently franchised commercial brokerage with a 22-year legacy specializing exclusively in industrial, office, land, and investment real estate services.

Founded on January 4, 2004, Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity has long operated as a dedicated commercial brokerage--distinct from residential real estate. The firm's mission focuses on building strong relationships with vendors and purchasers while guiding clients through the complexities of commercial transactions, with expertise in industrial sales and leasing, industrial design/build, land sales, office leasing, and select apartment and retail mandates.

Leading this success is William J. DeJong, President and Founding Partner. With nearly 40 years of experience, William began his career in 1986 at what is now Cushman Wakefield's west-Toronto office. Under his leadership, the brokerage earned recognition as a Top 2% Income Company within the Coldwell Banker Commercial network across North America.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity will continue to operate as a separate Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise within CBTREC, maintaining a strictly commercial focus. Coldwell Banker Commercial also shares early historical roots with CBRE, one of the world's most recognized commercial brokerages, reinforcing its credibility among established and aspiring commercial realtors.

CBTREC proudly welcomes William and his accomplished commercial team. With the addition of the Oakville commercial office, CBTREC now operates nine locations across Ontario, significantly expanding its commercial capabilities and reach.

Under the leadership of Dean and Tania Artenosi, Owners of CBTREC, the company continues to grow strategically across Ontario. Tania Artenosi serves as Broker of Record, ensuring operational excellence and compliance across all divisions. Dean Artenosi is an approved Forbes author and reached #1 on Amazon's Bestselling list for his book Onwards and Upwards: Discover the Reality of Building Real Estate Success, an innovative approach that empowers buyers, agents, sellers, developers, and investors to build wealth in real estate. More about his work can be found at deanartenosi.com .

This integration strengthens CBTREC's ability to serve clients through a professionally distinct and fully supported Commercial Division--while preserving the identity, integrity, and independence of the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand.

