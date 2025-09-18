VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian boxing makes history this Remembrance Day weekend as Champ Promotions presents Fighting Spirit, a WBC-sanctioned event at Victoria's Bay Street Armoury.

Hometown hero Brandon Colantonio (6-1) faces CPBC Classic Heavyweight Champion Jaye Byard (8-4) for the WBC USA Bridgerweight Championship. Colantonio brings hometown pride and relentless skill, while Byard brings seasoned experience and knockout power. Fans can expect a high-stakes showdown full of intensity and action.

Colantonio vs. Byard for WBC USA Bridgerweight Title – Nov 8 at Bay Street Armoury (CNW Group/Champion Promotions)

Canadian standout Jessica "The Cobra" Camara (14-5-1), fresh off her appearance on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III undercard at Madison Square Garden, will face Czech Republic's Lenka Volejnikova (3-4-1) in a bout that promises elite-level competition and further showcases Champ Promotions' champions.

Montreal's super middleweight Stephane Fondjo (14-1-1, 9 KOs) squares off against veteran Dashon "Fly Boy" Johnson, a journeyman who has shared the ring with world champions. Johnson brings over a decade of professional experience, skill, and toughness, ensuring a stern test for rising stars.

The undercard will feature top Canadian and international talent, along with amateur bouts including Mexican boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera's protégés — 14-year-old Kalib Paredes (130-3) and Mini J.C David Aguirre. Champ Boxing USA's Ryder Voravongsa and Tyrique Galloway will also face Mexico's best young amateur prospects.

Presented by Champ Promotions and sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC), Fighting Spirit is more than a night of fights — it's a full-scale combat experience with elite professional boxing, world-class production, and an electric atmosphere.

"Champ takes a bigger step with every event, and we're proud to host a WBC international title in Victoria," said Jason Heit, President of Champ Promotions. "This fight puts both athletes into world title conversations and reflects the future of Canadian boxing."

Event Details:

Main Event: Colantonio vs. Byard – WBC USA Bridgerweight Championship





Colantonio vs. Byard – WBC Bridgerweight Championship Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025





Location: Bay Street Armoury – 715 Bay Street, Victoria, BC





Bay Street Armoury – 715 Bay Street, Undercard: 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM | Main Card: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM





– | – Tickets: www.champpromotions.com | VIP & Ringside Available





| VIP & Ringside Available Broadcast: CHEK TV, CHEK+

Follow @champ_promotions for fighter spotlights and updates.

