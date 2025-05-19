CoinW Unveils Industry-First Futures Protection Program：Instant Refunds Designed to Safeguard Traders

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a market known for its volatility, CoinW, a leading global crypto asset trading platform has officially launched its Futures Protection Program. With a monthly protection pool of up to 500,000 USDT, the initiative provides financial relief and risk coverage to futures traders.

The launch comes amid extreme market turbulence, with over $730 million in leveraged positions liquidated globally within 24 hours. CoinW's goal is to help users regain confidence, enhance security, and lower the entry barrier for new traders, while promoting a healthier trading environment.

A Response to Market Volatility and Trader Anxiety

The recent liquidation wave serves as a stark reminder of how quickly crypto markets can shift. For many traders — particularly newcomers — the fear of rapid losses discourages participation.

CoinW's program introduces a robust safety mechanism, enabling users to trade with significantly more confidence. Unlike traditional insurance-style models, CoinW's initiative is fully user-driven: every trade and referral contributes toward a personal protection quota — a virtual balance that can refund up to 500 USDT per cycle if a position is liquidated.

"We've seen firsthand how volatility can erase solid trades and demoralize users," said the project lead of the Futures Trading Protection Program at CoinW.

"That's why we launched this program — to offer peace of mind and a real financial cushion when markets turn against you."

Why This Matters for Users

This is not just a promotional perk — it's a strategic risk-buffering framework built to address real concerns in leveraged trading. This initiative marks a strategic upgrade in CoinW's risk management and user care model, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the trading cycle.

Key highlights include:

In short, once signed up for the program, users who face liquidation can instantly claim subsidy credits, which can be used to offset margin losses, fees, or partial drawdowns. Quotas can be increased through regular trading and referrals.

Additionally, the fund pool operates on a monthly rotation model. A fixed amount is released each month to ensure sustainability and fairness. Users can track available funds and their personal progress on the platform. Once the fund is maxed out, new participants must wait for the next cycle.

How to Join the Futures Protection Program

Users can join by visiting the Futures Protection Program page on the CoinW website or app. After clicking "Register," users will be enrolled in the current cycle, and the system will automatically track trading and invitations to calculate protection credit.

In the event of liquidation, users can claim compensation with one click from the Pending Rewards page—no extra application required.

Navigation Path:

Web: Top Navigation → More → Futures Protection Program → Register

App: Home Page → View All → Futures Protection Program → Register

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms, serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $20 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in CoinMarketCap's futures markets. With over 10 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo. In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility — from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to promote financial inclusion on a global scale, continue leading the cryptocurrency sector, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website, and follow CoinW's X Account, and Telegram Group.

