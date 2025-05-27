CoinW Teams Up with Superteam Europe to Conclude Solana Hackathon and Accelerate Web3 Innovation in Europe

PARIS, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- CoinW, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms, has joined forces with Superteam Europe to successfully conclude the Solana Breakout Hackathon – Colosseum, a month-long initiative that ran from April 14 to May 16 across France, the Balkans, Germany, and Poland. As Solana's key ecosystem enabler in Europe, Superteam Europe localized and coordinated the event across multiple regions, while CoinW contributed its deep exchange expertise, community reach, and developer support to empower emerging blockchain talent and promote meaningful adoption across the continent.

CoinW x Superteam Europe Solana Breakout Hackathon – Colosseum

This initiative was designed not only to drive innovation on Solana but also to promote broader blockchain adoption in Europe. Participants competed to build impactful Web3 projects, while CoinW offered free listing opportunities, mentorship, and potential incubation support to outstanding teams.

"We are thrilled with the success of the Solana Breakout Hackathon and our ongoing partnership with Superteam Europe," said Nassar Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinW. "This collaboration showcases our long-term commitment to empowering blockchain builders and promoting sustainable growth in the global Web3 ecosystem."

Long-Term Collaboration Beyond Events

CoinW's partnership with Superteam Europe goes far beyond one-time events. The two teams have jointly launched strategic activities throughout 2024, including:

Superteam Poland Launch Party & Founders' Dinner (Jan 22–23): CoinW engaged with builders and community leaders in Warsaw .



Superteam France Ski Retreat (Feb 1–8): CoinW joined Solana's core contributors and KOLs for strategic dialogue and community building in the Alps.



Solana Breakout Hackathon (Apr 14–May 16): CoinW supported multiple regional hackathon stops, offering real resources and exposure to top projects.

In total, CoinW committed $100,000 USD to support these initiatives, covering event sponsorship, community outreach, developer incentives, and listing resources. This investment underscores CoinW's broader ambition to build long-term impact across the European Web3 space.

From Events to Ecosystem Building

The partnership also emphasized ecosystem co-creation. CoinW and Superteam Europe co-hosted a range of online forums, including AMAs, livestreams, and developer roundtables, to increase community participation and visibility. Both parties also collaborated with universities and blockchain societies to host educational workshops, lectures, and student-led research initiatives.

Additionally, they engaged regional KOLs and content creators to drive shared messaging, foster dialogue, and raise awareness of Web3's transformative potential.

Superteam Europe also featured in CoinW's WConnect virtual series, showcasing top Solana projects to CoinW's global audience and reinforcing the reach of local innovation.

The Hackathon Ends, but the Mission Continues

The conclusion of the Breakout Hackathon marks a new beginning rather than an end. CoinW and Superteam Europe remain dedicated to nurturing grassroots innovation, empowering developers, and expanding blockchain adoption in Europe through long-term investment and ecosystem collaboration.

Together, they are building a more connected, open, and innovative Web3 future across the continent.

About Superteam

Superteam unites developers, founders, and creators from across the continent. As a regional powerhouse of the Solana ecosystem, Superteam drives growth through hackathons, education, and funding, empowering a new wave of decentralized innovation.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms, serving a vast and diverse global user base. With a clear vision to support wealth growth and empower blockchain innovation, CoinW continuously refines its product offerings and expands a diversified service ecosystem. In recent years, CoinW has actively strengthened its global brand presence through cross-industry collaborations and strategic international expansion, driving ongoing brand evolution. Moving forward, CoinW remains committed to building a thriving crypto ecosystem, advancing global financial inclusion, and accelerating the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

