Coinsmart Announces Donation to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts; Encourages Crypto Community to Take Part

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart" or the "Company") one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a donation to Ukraine to aid with the urgent humanitarian crisis. The funds will help provide emergency relief to refugees, and to support logistics on the ground such as food and supplies for those that have been displaced.

"As a way of showing our support for the people of Ukraine and assisting with international efforts to allay the enormous suffering they are experiencing, CoinSmart has donated to the official relief effort," said CEO, Justin Hartzman. "Incredibly, $19 million in crypto has been raised so far and we implore our customers and the wider crypto community to come together in supporting the appeal and help in whatever way they can." The official Ukraine crypto wallet addresses accepting donations are:

Bitcoin (BTC) - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

Ethereum (ETH) and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

Those wanting to help support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, but would rather send dollars, are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal online at www.redcross.ca. The Government of Canada has recently matched $10 million in donations made by individual Canadians for the Appeal.

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel

customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

