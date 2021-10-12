Coinrise Experts Project the Future of COTI Coin

REGINA, SK, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- The wide array of cryptocurrencies currently being used as digital tokens has brought uncertainty upon the cryptocurrency trading market. Especially prominent is the new COTI coin, which is why the experts at leading cryptocurrency trading and exchange broker Coinrise have released an official projection regarding its future value.

"In general, there is a wide belief in the potential of COTI to go far," commented Don Lehman, spokesperson for Coinrise. "However, we advise against relying on 'prophecies' voiced by people with no experience or know-how in the field. For example, we've heard of several websites predicting that COTI will break the $1 barrier by the end of this year, but all recent signals leave doubt as to whether that can actually happen."

COTI coin is the base cryptocurrency of a platform under the same name, which has introduced new solutions to the crypto creation and exchange sector. For that reason, much attention has been paid to it in recent weeks. With that in mind, it is important to note that skepticism toward its potential to flourish is being voiced as well. That is why it was crucial for Coinrise's expert brokers to cool down the enthusiasm around the token, in order to prevent its customers from taking unnecessary risks when trading.

"While other brokers may cooperate with such misinformation, we care about our traders' success, and advise them not to follow baseless information," added Lehman. "We will grant access to COTI to our platform's users, since we believe in full democratization of the cryptocurrency trading process, but we will keep an eye out on the coin's situation and advise our clients accordingly. We believe that crypto brokers should promote honesty and straightforwardness, and we do all in our power to abide by this belief."

A pioneer in the field of cryptocurrency trade and exchange, Coinrise has been leading the industry for over 20 years. Customers can perform actions using the brand's proprietary trading platform, which is suited for all types of devices and browsers. The registration process adheres to the strictest security regulations, including an anti-money laundering standard common in the industry. Withdrawals and deposits can be completed via multiple popular payment methods, including credit cards and bank transfers. For more information, traders are invited to visit www.coinrise.ca.

