CoinEx Presents Beachside Soirée: Uniting Blockchain Industry Leaders and Influencers at Token 2049 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- CoinEx , ViaBTC , and ViaBTC Capital are thrilled to announce its upcoming beachside soirée, in collaboration with INTERHASH, set to take place on April 18th, 2024 as a part of the Token 2049 Dubai event. This exclusive event promises to be an unforgettable evening of networking, entertainment, and celebration, bringing together esteemed guests from the blockchain industry and influential figures within the crypto space.

Immerse yourself in elegance at Verde Dubai, nestled within Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Enjoy the stunning beachside location. Guests will be greeted by a warm and inviting ambiance, surrounded by the scenic beauty of Dubai's coastline.

Anticipation is high for this remarkable gathering, with over 800 VIPs expected to attend, representing more than 600 leading blockchain enterprises, along with over 90 prominent crypto influencers. This diverse assembly of industry leaders and influencers will foster an environment conducive to networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, making it an ideal platform for forging valuable connections within the blockchain and crypto community.

The evening's festivities will commence at 8:00 pm (UTC+4) with a brief registration period, allowing guests to check in and receive their personalized event badges. At 8:30 pm, the soirée will officially kick off with hosts and co-host delivering warm welcome remarks, setting the tone for an engaging and enjoyable evening ahead.

"We proudly host this beachside soirée with INTERHASH, fostering collaboration and innovation in the blockchain and crypto industry. It's an exclusive opportunity for professionals and influencers to connect and exchange ideas in a luxurious setting." said Haipo Yang, Founder & CEO of CoinEx, ViaBTC and ViaBTC Capital.

