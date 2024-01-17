CoinDesk Indices Launches the CoinDesk 20 Index, Establishing an Investable Global Benchmark for Digital Assets

Bullish Exchange Launches CoinDesk 20 Index Perpetual Futures Trading

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of CoinDesk and the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014, today introduced the CoinDesk 20 Index, a fully investable index that measures the performance of the top digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 serves as a diversified and trusted benchmark for the growing global crypto economy.

Concurrent with the launch, Bullish, one of the fastest-growing regulated digital assets exchanges, has listed a new perpetual futures contract of the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20/USDC-PERP), currently trading. Bullish executes on average $1 billion of trades each day and since its launch in November 2021, has surpassed over $375 billion in total trading volume.

"As a firm dedicated to delivering leading digital asset indices and research, we are thrilled to unveil the CoinDesk 20 Index—a tradable unit of exposure for digital assets," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "The marketplace needs a diversified benchmark for analysis and financial products. We are delighted the CoinDesk 20 is already generating liquidity at the institutional level."

Unique features of the CoinDesk 20 include:

Trading and liquidity requirements that support product implementation at scale.

The CoinDesk 20 is market-capitalization-weighted with a 30% cap on the largest member (currently Bitcoin ) and a 20% cap on all other members (currently capping Ether) to improve diversification.

) and a 20% cap on all other members (currently capping Ether) to improve diversification. The index excludes stablecoins, includes memecoins, and captures over 90% of the digital asset market capitalization. 1

The CoinDesk 20 is a subset of the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) which is drawn from the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) universe.

The index is updated every five seconds and reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly following a robust and transparent governance framework.

"CoinDesk Indices holds the longest digital asset index track record and underlies approximately $40 billion of AUM in investment vehicles. As the digital asset marketplace develops as an asset class, it needs an accessible, tradeable, and trusted reference, and I believe the CoinDesk 20 is that reference," said Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish. "We are excited to offer the CoinDesk 20 Index perpetual futures contract to the market."

The introduction of CoinDesk 20 perpetual futures on Bullish quickly follows Bitcoin and Ether perpetual futures. It also marks the industry's first multi-token benchmark digital asset index that has immediate synthetic liquidity and trading volume through perpetual futures.

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, please visit coindeskmarkets.com/cd20.

For more information on CoinDesk 20 perpetual futures offered by Bullish, please get in touch with a Bullish Relationship Manager.

1As of 12/31/2023. The digital asset market is represented by the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) which excludes stablecoins.

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices (CDI), a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. CDI is driven by research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy.

CDI has three distinct product lines: single-asset reference rates and indices, broad market and sector indices, and dynamic strategy indices. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has the longest index track record and underlies the world's largest digital asset products. The broad market and sector indices offer the most comprehensive suite of broad market benchmarks, and the investible sectors are constructed using CDI's industry-adopted taxonomy. The dynamic strategy indices help investors target specific outcomes.

About Bullish

With a focus on developing products and services for the digital assets sector, Bullish has rewired the traditional exchange to benefit asset holders, enable traders and increase market transparency. Supported by the group's well-capitalized treasury, Bullish's centralized exchange combines a high-performance central limit order book (CLOB) with proprietary automated market making technology to deliver deep liquidity and tight spreads – all within a compliant and regulated framework.

Launched in November 2021, the exchange is available in 50+ select jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Bullish operates as a full-reserve exchange, and prioritizes compliance and safeguarding customer assets through robust security measures and regulatory oversight. Bullish exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Limited and is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) (DLT license: FSC1038FSA). For more information on the Bullish exchange, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

Disclaimer

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

