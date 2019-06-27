Coincapital Announces Termination of Coincapital STOXX B.R.AI.N. Index Fund and Coincapital STOXX Blockchain Patents Innovation Index Fund

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Coin Capital Investment Management Inc. (the "Manager") announced that it will be terminating the Coincapital STOXX B.R.AI.N. Index Fund (TSX: THNK) and Coincapital STOXX Blockchain Patents Innovation Index Fund (TSX: LDGR) (the "Coincapital Funds") effective at the close of business on or about August 29, 2019 (the "Termination Date"). Effective immediately, no further direct subscriptions for units of the respective Coincapital Funds will be accepted. Thursday, August 22, 2019, is expected to be the last date on which a redemption request may be placed with the Manager. The Coincapital Funds are each expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, at the close of business on or about the Termination Date (the "Delisting Date").

Any remaining unitholders of the Coincapital Funds as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the applicable Coincapital Fund, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred with the dissolution of such Coincapital Fund, on a pro-rata basis. Following the termination and distributions described above with respect to the Coincapital Fund, the Coincapital Fund will be dissolved.

For additional information: Please visit www.coincapfunds.com, e-mail info@coincapfunds.com or call (647) 951-9384.

About Coincapital

Coin Capital Investment Management Inc. ("Coincapital") is the investment fund and portfolio management division of Coinsquare.

Website: coincapfunds.com

About Coinsquare

Coinsquare is Canada's premier cryptocurrency trading platform for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Remaining steadfastly focused on transparency, risk mitigation, and building an open-minded culture, Coinsquare is on a mission to grow into a multi-faceted financial services company anchored in blockchain technology.

