Cognizant to scale to 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators

Cognizant's Frontier workforce model to create the human infrastructure that turns AI investment into enterprise outcomes

Backed by decades of running technology and operations at enterprise scale, Cognizant's human capital operating model embeds outcome-owning Frontier talent inside client operations

Cognizant Frontier talent operates across any cloud, any model to help close the gap between AI capability and enterprise results

TEANECK, N.J., July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI Builder and technology services provider, today announced it was committing to scaling its Frontier-certified workforce, the human and operational infrastructure enterprises need to convert AI capability into measurable business results, to 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators.

Cognizant's people investment will yield its first cohort, which will be both Frontier-assessed and deployment-ready, by fourth quarter, 2026. Cognizant also plans to augment its own Frontier talent pipeline through annual direct hires of Frontier-native talent from American and global universities.

This human capital investment is focused on solving an urgent problem facing enterprises today: most organizations have spent more on AI than on any technology in a generation, and most have little to show for it. Cognizant measures the gap between what AI can deliver and what enterprises actually realize at $4.5 trillion. That gap is not a compute problem. It is a people and process problem, and it will not be closed by provisioning more infrastructure. The required investment is skilling and deploying more Frontier-ready talent into client-oriented delivery to help clients realize a return on their technology investment.

"Closing the AI outcome gap demands talent who not only understands a client's industry deeply but can also reimagine the way work is structured and take end-to-end responsibility for delivering results in collaboration with clients, on any model or cloud the client selects," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. "That is what a Frontier workforce does. By taking accountability for outcomes rather than stopping at technology deployment, we can help clients accelerate measurable results while managing risk. Cognizant's industry context and experience position us uniquely to unlock the value that has remained out of reach during this shift toward outcome-based delivery and a new chapter in human capital."

Cognizant's Frontier workforce is model- and cloud-agnostic by design. Its teams build an organization's unique context into whatever stack the client has already chosen, across a partnership footprint that spans Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, AWS, NVIDIA, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. The result is durable capability designed for enterprise ownership and portability across environments, otherwise known as solutions that are geared towards the problems being experienced by our client, not the closest thing a proprietary platform can accomplish.

"AI has exposed 93% of jobs to change, and the associated labor value remains untapped because the workforce architecture built for a pre-AI world cannot capture it. So we rebuilt the architecture for the world we are in now," said Cognizant Chief People Officer, Kathy Diaz. "Industry domain depth is a core strength of Cognizant, and we bring enterprise-scale experience across technology, processes and operations. We know how to take these powerful frontier tools and turn them into real business value, and we are training our workforce to do it at scale."

Cognizant Chief Learning Officer, Thiru Arohi said: "We are developing a new professional identity for the AI era. We are investing in the infrastructure behind this identity: the Academy, the assessment architecture, the certification pathway, and the talent pipeline from campus to senior practitioner. What we are scaling is not headcount, but a workforce capable of closing the outcome gap that no model, platform, or deployment engineer can close alone."

This Frontier model is anchored in six principles: interdisciplinary capability; a direct linkage to customer value; building, deploying, or working alongside agents as routine; end-to-end accountability; delivery through a small operational pod; and a single, unified Cognizant experience for the client. The workforce will be organized as a single premium job family of seven roles across two complementary tracks, Frontier Certified Engineers and Frontier Business Operators:

Frontier Certified Engineers: Frontier Certified Engineers architect and build agentic systems, engineer the retrieval and context layers that keep those systems grounded in domain reality, and orchestrate multi-agent pipelines into live production, remaining accountable for every system they deploy, including ongoing monitoring, tuning and improvement cycles that follow go-live. They are where industry domain expertise, full-stack AI engineering and production accountability converge in a single practitioner. They enter a client environment already fluent in its regulatory constraints, operational failure modes and business logic, and use that fluency to determine not just what AI can do, but what it should do, and how it must be governed to be trusted in alignment with client requirements.

Frontier Business Operators: Frontier Business Operators are responsible for delivering operational outcomes in collaboration with client stakeholders in environments where the workforce is simultaneously human and digital, managing agent fleets and human teams against a committed outcome, in real time, with no separation between the two. Their edge is not technical configuration; it is the judgment that comes from having run the operations floors, claims pipelines, and service workflows that AI agents are now being asked to take on. They know how to feed every exception and override back into agent calibration, so the system is continuously refined to improve reliability over time.

What sets these roles apart from being forward deployed engineers is permanence, accountability and something that cannot be trained overnight: Cognizant's deep industry domain expertise and the hard-won experience of an AI builder running enterprise operations at scale. The model is already live -- a two-person Engineer-and-Operator pod recently reimagined a large food service company's account-management workflow into seventeen production AI agents, reclaiming roughly eleven hours per account manager each week while cutting handoff cycles by about 60 percent and nearly tripling their revenue per engagement.

Underpinning the commitment is a model built to scale and to reach the client. Cognizant stands up local capacity inside client clusters so certified pods deploy close to the work they own, while its global capability centers supply the talent base behind them. The elevation funnel narrows at each stage: from a broad base of AI-fluency skilling across hundreds of thousands of associates, through structured AI-Bridge programs to 40,000 in Frontier certification, credentialed directly by the frontier-model companies, including GitHub Copilot, Google Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's Codex. Today's announced investment will expand Cognizant's SkillSpring™ capacity, deliver AI-fluency and responsible-AI training across the workforce, and fund embedded client engagements worldwide.

For enterprises, the payoff is measured where it matters most: AI investment converted into business results, delivering value from the technology stack they already run, with accountability through an AI builder firm that lasts well beyond go-live. In committing to the people who deliver those outcomes, Cognizant is making a strategic bet that the defining edge of the AI era will be human and operational, and positioning its clients to pursue the financial return from their technology investment which has eluded them. That is the future of AI: not just capability, but outcomes that endure.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Alex Dudley Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions