Cognetivity Neurosciences Enters Collaborative Arrangement with PRIME Health

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB), a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaborative arrangement ("Collaboration") with PRIME Health ("PRIME"), which is one of the United Arab Emirates' (the "UAE") leading healthcare service providers with Multi-speciality Hospital, multiple clinics, Pharmacies and diagnostic centres. Cognetivity has successfully demonstrated its Integrated Cognitive Assessment tool ("CognICATM") to Prime stakeholders and will provide CognICATM for a clinic-based pilot project (the "Pilot Project") that is ultimately designed to integrate Cognetivity's tablet-based application into Prime's suite of corporate client services across the UAE.

The purpose of the Pilot Project is to evaluate the effectiveness of integrating the CognICATM into Prime's care pathways. Pursuant to the terms of the Collaboration, CognICATM trials are planned to be conducted with a target number of patients at each selected clinic, with the aim of gathering both qualitative and quantitative data on cognitive testing for corporate participants. The goal is for the CognICATM to be used in a primary care setting and provide several potential benefits to patient outcomes. Benefits are expected to include improved screening for mental and cognitive wellbeing of participants and improving the quality of referrals to primary and secondary care of patients with cognitive impairments. In addition, Cognetivity and Prime are expecting to accelerate diagnostic detection and case referrals, saving valuable clinician time.

"We're very excited to work with Prime and its clinicians in order to conduct the Pilot Project in the UAE," said Dr. Sina Habibi, Chief Executive Officer of Cognetivity. "We are grateful for the Collaboration and the opportunity to help conduct the program. I am encouraged that it will lead to further opportunities to serve the cognitive wellness community and provide a higher level of care to corporate clients and other patients throughout the Prime network. The ability to provide accurate and quick cognitive assessments around the world is what fuels the Cognetivity team, and this Collaboration is a great way to continue doing that," added Dr. Habibi.

PRIME has a number of facilities across the UAE, the newest of which is the 100-bed, multi-specialty Prime Hospital (the "Hospital") located in Garhoud, Dubai. The Hospital features advanced equipment that was sourced from some of the best suppliers in the industry. Also, PRIME Medical Center ("PMC") clinics are specialty facilities that can be found in all major residential areas of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Each PMC location delivers healthcare services ranging from general practice to specialty care, contains diagnostic facilities and the PMC network serves over 5,000 medically insured and non-insured patients daily. Other PRIME's verticals include Medi Prime Pharmacies, Prime Corporate Medical Services, Prime Homecare and Premier Diagnostic Center. At the Annual Health Awards 2018, the Hospital and PMC were awarded as being one of the most 'Distinguished Hospitals' and 'Distinguished Clinics' in the UAE, respectively, in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the region's healthcare system.

Prime Corporate Medical Services is an initiative of Prime HealthCare Group that is a comprehensive solution for corporate clients. It provides professional administration and management of healthcare services as well as a network of medical professionals from different parts of the world well-reputed for stellar medical training such as the UK, India, South Africa, Egypt, and United Arab Emirates. CognICATM is to be used to address the concerns of corporate clients, identify cognitive issues in a timely manner, and be readily available to those who need assessments, diagnosis, and treatment.

Prime has also been commended by the Dubai Government's Department of Economic Development for excellence in the areas of service quality, customer satisfaction, strategic branding, employee care, frequent free health check-ups and health awareness programs under its community outreach program. Prime's team currently consists of approximately 450 physicians and 1,500 supporting professionals who provide advanced medical care to citizens and residents. Given that Cognetivity and Prime are aligned in their priorities and initiatives, the Collaboration is expected to yield strong results as the two entities strive to make a difference in the cognitive healthcare sector and beyond.

On the technology front, Prime is a forward-thinking organization that launch its "PRIME HEALTH ME" mobile application in 2018 that is facilitating access to medical services for users. The app offers several unique features that are aimed at helping Prime's patients access and manage their health data anywhere and at any time through their smartphones. The application provides an ideal platform that offers direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services including medical history, reports and results 24x7, as well as appointments and reminders.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

