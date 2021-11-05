Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Securities Issuances

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Company has issued 220,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.64 per common share to a consultant for services provided to the Company. The common shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In addition, the Company has granted 800,000 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") to an officer/director of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

