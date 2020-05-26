Cognetivity Neurosciences announces publication of latest peer-reviewed paper on application of core technology to detect and monitor multiple sclerosis

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN; FWB: 1UB; OTCQB: CGNSF) today announced the publication of its latest scientific paper on the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) in the journal BMC Neurology. Peer-reviewed prior to release, the paper constitutes further evidence of the validity of the ICA as a tool for detecting and monitoring the cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

The ICA was originally developed as a self-administered diagnostic aid to enhance the identification of Alzheimer's disease in middle-aged-to-elderly individuals. Further to this core use case, the newly-published data were obtained in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and healthy volunteers aged 18-65, thereby giving grounds for the expansion of the technology's application into new clinical populations and across a wider age range.

Key amongst the paper's findings was that the ICA's Artificial Intelligence engine demonstrated extremely high accuracy in discriminating between MS patients and healthy controls. Moreover, there was clear correlation between subjects' ICA test results and their scores on the current assessment standards for cognition and functional disability in MS. The same was shown to be true with levels of Neurofilament Light (NfL), a blood biomarker of neuronal damage and thus disease progression. Significantly, correlated changes in ICA scores and NfL levels were recorded in a substudy of 48 MS patients before and after an eight-week rehabilitation programme, illustrating the ICA's suitability for monitoring not only deterioration but also improvement in cognitive function.

"We're proud to see these results in published form," said Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO. "They clearly validate our approach to cognitive assessment across the board, though particularly for MS, of which cognitive impairment is increasingly recognised to be an important feature. The correlation with serum NfL is hugely exciting – it points to a new era where digital biomarkers can be used in conjunction with fluid biomarkers in clinical practice for accurate tracking of disease trajectory. Digital biomarkers can replace the hassle and costliness of blood biomarkers without compromising on diagnostic accuracy."

An estimated 2.5 million people worldwide suffer from multiple sclerosis. Many disease-modifying drugs are available, none of which offers a cure, but matching the right treatment to a given patient in good time is difficult; the benefits of therapy may not become apparent for months and the disease is notoriously variable from one patient to the next.

The ICA offers the possibility of quick, frequent, home-based monitoring of disease progression and responses to treatment, revealing underlying changes in neural physiology without the need for invasive or expensive investigation. This could help direct clinicians to the best treatments for their patients with much greater efficiency. By the same logic, this capability could be of considerable value to pharmaceutical companies looking to measure the effects of experimental drugs. With a cure for MS still lacking, many of the industry's biggest players are competing to develop the next best-in-class treatment and the global therapeutics market for MS is expected to grow to $32.9 billion by 2028.

"In the ICA," Dr Habibi explained, "we have the potential to bring about a new paradigm in monitoring the progression and treatment of MS in clinical care, and the development of novel drugs through clinical trials. We encourage physicians and researchers alike to come forward and partner with us to make the most of this powerful digital tool in the new age of telehealth."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain, potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. Cognetivity aims to develop the ICA through ongoing clinical studies to the market in North America, Europe and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com

