Cogeco Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Jan 16, 2020, 15:34 ET

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 15, 2019 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on January 15, 2020 in Montréal, Québec (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Results

For

% For

Withhold

% Withhold

Louis Audet

Elected

42,850,347

99,79%

90,140

0,21%

Arun Bajaj

Elected

42,935,856

99,99%

4,631

0,01%

Mary- Ann Bell

Elected

42,934,181

99,99%

6,306

0,01%

James C. Cherry

Elected

42,595,586

99,20%

344,901

0,80%

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

42,936,206

99,99%

4,281

0,01%

Samih Elhage

Elected

42,909,151

99,93%

31,336

0,07%

Philippe Jetté

Elected

42,906,781

99,92%

33,706

0,08%

Normand Legault

Elected

42,897,373

99,90%

43,114

0,10%

David McAusland

Elected

42,780,448

99,63%

160,039

0,37%

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name,  and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

For further information: SOURCE: Christian Jolivet, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Cogeco Inc., 514-764-4700; INFORMATION: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs and Communications, Cogeco Inc., 514-764-4700

