Cogeco Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 16, 2021 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 14, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Louis Audet Elected 37,594,831 99.24 289,050 0.76 Arun Bajaj Elected 37,333,362 98.55 550,519 1.45 Mary-Ann Bell Elected 36,644,587 96.73 1,239,294 3.27 James C. Cherry Elected 37,709,571 99.54 174,310 0.46 Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 37,708,785 99.54 175,096 0.46 Samih Elhage Elected 37,710,415 99.54 173,466 0.46 Philippe Jetté Elected 37,880,345 99.99 3,536 0.01 Normand Legault Elected 37,138,607 98.03 745,274 1.97 David McAusland Elected 36,891,960 97.38 991,921 2.62

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

