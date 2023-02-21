MONTRÉAL, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Cogeco Connexion announced today the acquisition of the telecommunications operation of Internet service provider oxio, which will continue to operate independently and serve its customers using its brand.

"As we are making the strategic shift to focus exclusively on the growth of our software business, Cogeco presented itself as the best home for our Internet customers," said Marc-André Campagna, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of oxio. As a Quebec-based company with a human scale and an entrepreneurial culture, we believe that Cogeco is best-positioned to enable oxio to reach new heights."

Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion, concluded: "Oxio is an attractive brand with high customer satisfaction and a great team. Its home Internet offering, based on a digital-only experience, is an exciting addition to our wide range of high-quality telecommunications services. With the acquisition of oxio, Cogeco Connexion will now have a second brand to serve the telecommunications needs of Canadians."

As part of the transaction, Cogeco Connexion will also license gaiia, oxio's proprietary software, and use it to serve oxio's customers.

ABOUT OXIO

Oxio provides fair and sustainably priced Internet and telecommunications services to residential customers in Canada, currently serving customers in Quebec, Ontario and western provinces.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION INC.

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec based on the number of Internet service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States.

