MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the 22nd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference being held in Montréal on Thursday, September 28, 2023. On this occasion, Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 8:35 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

An audio replay of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations page and the Events and Presentations page of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website following the conference.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

