MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating at the 2021 Scotiabank TMT Conference, to be held virtually. As part of this conference Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in a fireside discussion on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 3:25 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

The live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ on the day of the conference and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

