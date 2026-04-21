Code & Co. Opens New York Office

Kirby Montgomery Appointed to Lead Local Team

BERLIN, LONDON and NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Code & Co., the global AI & Technology Due Diligence firm, today announces the opening of its New York City office and the appointment of Kirby Montgomery as Head of North America.

The US has long been a core market for the firm, accounting for a significant share of its 800+ engagements to date. Kirby will lead the local expert team, backed by Code & Co.'s practice and proprietary AI and software platform.

Code & Co. Founding Partners Dan Bender (right) and Lukas Ingelheim (left) with Kirby Montgomery (center), Code & Co.’s newly appointed Head of North America.

An operator-first appointment with a decade of PE-adjacent experience

Kirby brings twenty years of experience scaling software products across fintech, payments, and healthtech. Most recently, he was Head of Product and GM at SAP Taulia, leading the 0-to-1 build of a new payments line. Earlier, as VP of Product Management at C2FO, he helped replatform a supply chain finance product generating over $130M in gross revenue and launched the C2FO API platform. As Director of International Product at TreviPay (then MSTS), he helped scale annual transactions to $5B and expand from 4 to 30 countries, ahead of its acquisition by Corsair Capital in 2020. He also co-founded TheraWe, acquired by Rethink First (a K1 Capital platform).

Code & Co. first met Kirby in 2020 during its Tech DD on MSTS for the Corsair transaction. Over the next six years, he worked alongside the firm in a senior advisory capacity, making a full-time move the obvious next step.

From Our Leadership Team

"We have been serving US clients for years, but having a strong team on the ground, in their timezone, changes what we can deliver. Faster access and the speed to insight that modern deal-making demands, backed by our global team with 800+ deals behind them."

- Dan Bender, Founding Partner

"Most investors are asking harder questions about AI than ever before and need answers they can act on. That is what drew me to Code & Co. The team has spent a decade building the tools, methodology, and track record to give investors real conviction and real-world action plans. I am here to scale that further, on both the buy-side and sell-side, and everything in between."

- Kirby Montgomery, Head of North America

What We Do

Code & Co. offers an end-to-end suite of AI & Technology DD services, purpose-built for the pace and demands of modern deal-making.

AI & Tech DD : Fast, actionable, data-driven buy-side assessments covering every major market, strategy, and sector, supporting funds from first look through the entire value creation lifecycle.

: Fast, actionable, data-driven buy-side assessments covering every major market, strategy, and sector, supporting funds from first look through the entire value creation lifecycle. Sell-side & Vendor DD : Helping sellers get ahead of buyer scrutiny with rigorous exit readiness assessments and vendor DD materials that hold up to sophisticated acquirers.

: Helping sellers get ahead of buyer scrutiny with rigorous exit readiness assessments and vendor DD materials that hold up to sophisticated acquirers. Lightning DD : Rapid pre-qualification delivering a sharp first point of view, driven by document analysis, deep research, and web signal intelligence, before significant time or capital is committed to a process.

: Rapid pre-qualification delivering a sharp first point of view, driven by document analysis, deep research, and web signal intelligence, before significant time or capital is committed to a process. Cyber & IT DD : Full-spectrum infrastructure, security posture, and IT operational risk review, relevant across virtually every deal type.

: Full-spectrum infrastructure, security posture, and IT operational risk review, relevant across virtually every deal type. Embedded Software & Hardware : In-house expertise across embedded systems, hardware-adjacent software, and Industry 4.0 and IIoT environments.

: In-house expertise across embedded systems, hardware-adjacent software, and Industry 4.0 and IIoT environments. AI Future Readiness : Cutting through AI hype to assess whether a company's strategy, architecture, governance, team, and roadmap are genuinely defensible and built to scale.

: Cutting through AI hype to assess whether a company's strategy, architecture, governance, team, and roadmap are genuinely defensible and built to scale. Portfolio Monitoring & Continuous Diligence: Ongoing technology and AI maturity tracking across portfolio companies, powered by Code & Co.'s proprietary software stack.

About Code & Co.

Code & Co. is a leading AI & Technology DD firm serving private equity and growth investors globally. Founded in 2016, the firm has completed 800+ engagements for 200+ funds across buy-side, sell-side, and vendor mandates. Every team member is an operator with hands-on experience in technology, product, and AI. www.codeandco.com

Full press release: https://www.codeandco.com/media/code-co-opens-new-york-office

For inquiries: [email protected]

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SOURCE Code & Co. GmbH.