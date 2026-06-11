Coconut Software Launches AI-Powered Branch Workforce Management Solution

The new AI-powered offering helps banks and credit unions forecast demand, align the right roles and skills to every branch, and reduce the time managers spend building schedules manually.

SASKATOON, SK, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, a leader in Intelligent Branch Solutions for banks and credit unions, today announced the launch of Branch Workforce Management (bWFM), a new AI-powered solution designed to help banks and credit unions forecast demand, optimize staffing, and improve branch performance.

Tailored specifically for financial institutions and built directly into Coconut's core platform, bWFM helps branch leaders move beyond spreadsheets and gut-feel capacity planning toward a more intelligent, banking-specific approach to workforce optimization through:

Coconut Software, a leader in Intelligent Branch Solutions for banks and credit unions, has launched Branch Workforce Management (bWFM), a new AI-powered solution designed to help banks and credit unions forecast demand, optimize staffing, and improve branch performance.

More Nuanced Planning: Coconut's bWFM approach goes beyond planning for the right number of employees: It helps financial institutions align staffing based on skills, experience, language, and other factors--so they can better match the needs of each client with the employee best suited to serve them.

Intelligent, Instant Forecasting: The new offering leverages AI to transform demand forecasts into complete, staff-ready schedules in just a few clicks. As a result, branch managers can reclaim up to eight hours per week typically spent on manual scheduling and redirect that time toward coaching employees, serving customers, and improving branch performance.

Stronger Staffing Precision: By harnessing appointment, lobby, and walk-in data, Coconut delivers demand forecasts with an error rate of under 7.5%, compared with an industry average that typically falls between 15–20%--giving banks and credit unions a more precise foundation for staffing decisions that reduce overtime costs, lower walk-out rates, and better align coverage to real branch demand.

"For years, branch workforce planning has relied on spreadsheets, intuition, and incomplete data," says Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software. "With Branch Workforce Management, we're giving financial institutions a smart way to tie staffing decisions directly to real-time customer demand. The result is stronger utilization rates, improved employee experiences, and more effective branch operations."

The key capabilities of Coconut Software's Branch Workforce Management (bWFM) include:

AI-Driven Demand Forecasting: Turn historical appointments, lobby, and walk-in data into branch-level forecasts to anticipate high-traffic periods and plan coverage accordingly.

Turn historical appointments, lobby, and walk-in data into branch-level forecasts to anticipate high-traffic periods and plan coverage accordingly. Smart Schedules: Build branch schedules with a few clicks based on demand forecasts, ensuring the right mix of roles and skills are scheduled for the demand expected.

Build branch schedules with a few clicks based on demand forecasts, ensuring the right mix of roles and skills are scheduled for the demand expected. Branch & Staff Performance Insights: Monitor service levels, utilization, and customer outcomes by branch, role, and time period to identify where to invest, coach, or rebalance.

"As we bring Branch Workforce Management to market, we're partnering closely with forward-thinking banks and credit unions to harness AI that synthesizes thousands of data points across branches," says Dave Bullock, Chief Product & Engineering Officer at Coconut Software. "That gives leaders a more complete view of demand, helps them schedule the right staff for the right work, and strengthens how they connect workforce planning with customer experience across the entire network."

To see Branch Workforce Management (bWFM) in action, and to learn more, schedule a consultation.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is redefining how financial institutions run their branches, both physical and virtual, with AI-powered Intelligent Branch Solutions that unify operations, workforce planning, and customer engagement in one platform. By combining AI-driven insights with enterprise-grade appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, video banking, and branch workforce optimization, Coconut helps institutions forecast demand, optimize staff allocation, and deliver seamless customer experiences--driving stronger branch performance. Trusted by 200+ banks and credit unions across North America, including RBC, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), and M&T Bank, Coconut Software helps financial institutions streamline branch traffic, optimize workforce planning, and accelerate revenue growth.

Visit coconutsoftware.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coconut Software

Media Contact: Coconut Software | [email protected]