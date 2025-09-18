Cocktail International Announces Diwali Dhamaka 2025 - A Grand Celebration of Light, Culture, and Community in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Cocktail International, one of Ontario's leading event management companies, proudly announces the return of its flagship cultural festival, Diwali Dhamaka 2025, to be held on Sunday, October 5th and Sunday, October 12th, 2025, at the Capitol Convention Centre in Mississauga.

Diwali Dhamaka 2025 (CNW Group/Cocktail International)

Now in its fourth season, Diwali Dhamaka has grown into one of the most anticipated South Asian festivals in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), attracting hundreds of families, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and visitors from across Ontario. The event continues to showcase the vibrancy, inclusivity, and multicultural spirit of Canada through the celebration of Diwali.

A Festival Like No Other

Diwali Dhamaka 2025 promises an immersive cultural experience with:

Dazzling live stage performances including music, dance, and ethnic fashion showcases.





including music, dance, and ethnic fashion showcases. Family-friendly attractions such as free henna, free face painting, interactive games, a selfie station, and a free gift for every child (while supplies last) .





such as free henna, free face painting, interactive games, a selfie station, and . A bustling vendor market featuring small businesses and entrepreneurs offering clothing, jewelry, arts, crafts, and festive goods.





featuring small businesses and entrepreneurs offering clothing, jewelry, arts, crafts, and festive goods. Mouthwatering South Asian cuisine with food vendors offering a diverse selection of traditional delicacies.





with food vendors offering a diverse selection of traditional delicacies. Community recognition ceremonies honoring organizations and leaders who contribute to cultural unity and community empowerment.

An Opportunity for Businesses and Sponsors

With footfall in the hundreds and targeted outreach across Ontario, Diwali Dhamaka provides an exceptional platform for vendors, sponsors, and local businesses to connect with the South Asian community and beyond. Booth spaces and sponsorship opportunities are available, offering exposure through event branding, stage recognition, and tailored social media campaigns.

Quotes

"Diwali Dhamaka is more than just a festival—it's a celebration of diversity, unity, and cultural pride," said a spokesperson for Cocktail International. "As we step into our fourth season, we are proud to create a space where communities come together, businesses thrive, and traditions are celebrated with joy and inclusivity."

Event Details

Dates: Sunday, October 5 & Sunday, October 12, 2025

& Time: 12 PM – 10 PM

– Venue: Capitol Convention Centre, 6435 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON

About Cocktail International

Cocktail International is one of Canada's largest multicultural event management companies, specializing in delivering high-impact community and cultural programs. With a portfolio of flagship events including Diwali Dhamaka, Eid Bazaars, Christmas Markets, and international expos, Cocktail International has become a trusted leader in bringing communities and businesses together through vibrant, inclusive, and meaningful experiences.

SOURCE Cocktail International

Media Contact: Cocktail International, +1 (647) 632-9295, [email protected], www.cocktailint.com