Coca-Cola Beverages Africa collaborates with Flintfox and Microsoft to streamline pricing, promotions, and rebate management

Trade Revenue Management and the RMx pricing engine provide CCBA with the ability to manage advanced pricing and promotions, reduce operating costs and monitor margins. By extending the capability of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and integrating with existing e-commerce and sales force automation platforms, Flintfox will enable real-time hyper-speed pricing and help deliver accurate pricing across the supply chain.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Flintfox helps CCBA to accelerate its digital transformation journey, via seamless digital systems that enable the entire business to operate as one.

Flintfox EMEA Director Mark Conway said: "It's an exciting time to be working with CCBA, as they bring their digital transformation vision to life via Microsoft Dynamics 365 and set out on a path of accelerated growth. Our intelligent solutions will reduce operating costs, create productivity gains and future-proof operations. What's more, we will provide real-time pricing accuracy across CCBA's channels and deliver significant, measurable ROI to the business."

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Chief Information Officer Joshua Motsuenyane said: "Because CCBA was born out of a merger of different companies, there are a number of infrastructure redundancies, supply duplications, and lines of accountability that were blurred. We needed to perfect the overall business' ability to operate as one and improve pricing transparency and visibility. Flintfox and Microsoft helped us strategise how to better manage advanced pricing, promotion management, and complex supply chain pricing, as well as provide a roadmap for the future. This integration with Flintfox and Microsoft modernises the way we use technology across our entire IT landscape and allows us to completely retire legacy systems."

Gavin Holme, consulting services director, Microsoft South Africa said: "Flintfox's Trade Revenue Management and RMx pricing extended the capabilities of our Finance and Operations solutions, enabling CCBA's digital transformation. With Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Azure, CCBA will achieve their goal to unify operations and intelligently adjust processes in real time."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522996/Flintfox_CCBA_Microsoft.jpg

