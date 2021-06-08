Cobwebs Was Selected to the CyberTech100 List of the World's Most Innovative CyberTech Companies for 2021

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cobwebs Technologies, an industry-leading provider of AI-driven automated digital risk protection platform, today announced that it has ranked on the CyberTech100 for 2021 list, a prestigious annual list representing a singular look at the most successful cyber technology companies in a very dynamic, complex industry.

Now in its second year, CyberTech100 recognizes 100 of the most innovative companies that help organizations across the globe secure themselves against cyber threats and fraud. The list is compiled by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm that searches the market for the best cyber tech companies that offer the most pioneering digital cyber intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

Cobwebs is a well-established, multiple award-winning company with world-recognized technology and research partners. Among other solutions, Cobwebs offers an AI-powered, multilingual, automated digital risk protection platform that produces advanced, machine learning-based, real-time cybersecurity intelligence. The platform provides actionable insights and instant alerts that enable organizations to detect, expose, and prevent criminal threats and activities. The cutting-edge solution helps companies maintain business continuity and viability in a world often seized by unpredictability and volatility.

"We found Cobwebs' automated threat intelligence platform to be the most comprehensive solution for businesses, providing the broadest sources coverage with real-time alerts and integrated analyst reports," said Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global.

"We are pleased to be acknowledged on the CyberTech100 list," said Udi Levy, CEO and co-founder at Cobwebs Technologies. "Ranking as a top cybersecurity company demonstrates our value proposition and our continued commitment to our global customers. We remain focused on delivering the next-generation digital risk protection solutions by continuously investing in our capabilities and people."

Cobwebs Technologies is an industry-leading AI-driven, multilingual automated Threat Intelligence platform. The Cobwebs platform provides real-time valuable and actionable insights that enable organizations to detect and expose unknown threats and threat actors to prevent criminal activity while maintaining business continuity and viability. Cobwebs' Threat Intelligence solution combined with human expertise produces superior security intelligence that disrupts adversaries.

The CyberTech100 for 2021 recognizes the pioneering companies helping organizations combat cyber threats and fraud. The second annual list of the world's most innovative providers of digital solutions helping organizations fight off cyberattacks and protect their data was announced today by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm.

The CyberTech industry has seen huge growth over the last four years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations expand their spending on securing new digital infrastructure. Total annual investments in the sector grew from $0.7 billion in 2016 to over $6.2 billion last year. That's an increase of nearly nine times and a CAGR of 72.5%.

As a result, the competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 CyberTech companies in the world was even fiercer this year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

"Security executives working in organizations need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals," said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. "The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have a lasting impact on the industry and attackers' behavior."

A full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information for each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com.

