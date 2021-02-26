Cobwebs Technologies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Ground-breaking Web Intelligence Solutions

Cobwebs' innovative and comprehensive WEBINT solutions include a web investigation platform, threat intelligence solution, secured analyst assistant, active web intelligence, financial investigation platform, and location intelligence system. Its cloud-hosted and on-premise solutions collect and aggregate data from all web layers to enable operators to piece together an entire event and relationships among various individuals.

"Its WEBINT search engine is equipped with proprietary AI and ML algorithms that dig beneath the surface web to reach 90% of hidden Internet content. It supports law enforcements' case investigations with data from the deep web and dark web and interacts with threat actors through a secured analyst assistant tool, all while maintaining complete anonymity," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Cobweb's platform scans and monitors myriad sources, including social media platforms and applications, and provides operators with information that meets their search parameters. The WEBINT solutions use AI and ML analytics to list found case information on a relevance scale of positive, neutral, and negative."

"Since it is almost impossible for IT professionals to constantly monitor for new threats by criminals or organized groups who frequently change their methods, Cobweb's Threat Intelligence software does the work automatically, allowing organizations to remain dynamic and mitigate threats. Harnessing advanced AI tools and machine learning technologies, the automated and dynamic solution provided by Cobwebs is simple and efficient, capable of staying on top of emerging threats to organizations. Cobwebs' Threat Intelligence solution streamlines operations, taking all data feeds into one single AI-powered engine, making it easy for users to visualize the raw indicators turned into actionable intelligence. Once malicious assets are identified, the solution then rapidly analyzes and conducts deep threat investigations to prevent and mitigate threats." noted Tara Semon, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, Cobwebs' new WebLoc location intelligence platform, a cutting-edge location-centric solution that provides access to vast amounts of location-based data in any specified geographic location, enables detection of the spread of COVID-19 through geo-located intelligence to monitor and manage coronavirus response and public health guidance. Moreover, its Prediction for Decision platform predicts future outbreak locations, empowering decision-makers to take proactive measures to halt the spread of COVID-19."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

