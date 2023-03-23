COBS BREAD'S THIRD ANNUAL DOUGHNATION DAY CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY WITH GOAL OF RAISING $375,000 FOR 100+ LOCAL CHARITIES ACROSS CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - COBS Bread's Doughnation Day campaign is underway with a focus on encouraging customers to "doughnate" and help COBS Bread raise $375,000 for over 100 charities across Canada. The fundraising campaign will culminate in "Doughnation Day" on April 1st, where $2 from the sale of every hot cross bun 6-pack will be donated to local charities across Canada.

The team at COBS Bread Lakeshore in Oakville, ON are raising funds for their local charity, Kerr Street Mission.

The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for community charities across the country. Each COBS Bread bakery has selected a charity that makes a local impact, and is raising funds in-bakery throughout the campaign.

Last year, COBS Bread bakeries raised over $335,000 for local charities, donating approximately $2,000 to their local charities, on average. Some were able to raise over $20,000 for their respective charities. One such bakery was the location in Kingston, Ontario.

"We are so grateful to the local community and our customers who donate to support The Food Sharing Project," says Ashley Logan, owner of the Kingston, Ontario COBS Bread bakery. "Our staff and customers are very passionate about this local charity and the positive impact it has on children throughout our local school system who rely on the food distributed through The Food Sharing Project."

This is COBS Bread's third annual Doughnation Day, a tradition that has been embraced by franchisees, staff and customers alike.

COBS Bread bakeries are encouraged to strive to raise at least $1,500 for their charities throughout the doughnation period, and the organization's overall goal for fundraising during this period is $375,000.

To find the bakery nearest you and their hours on Saturday, April 1st, please visit www.cobsbread.com/local-bakery

About COBS BREAD

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries is a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise, with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each one of our 160 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked fresh. All leftover product is donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50M of retail product annually. COBS Bread's loyalty program, COBS Club, provides customers with rewards for purchases and currently has over 200,000 members. COBS Bread has received a Franchisees' Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for 12 consecutive years and is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

