Cobalt 27 Announces Date of Final Order

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (TSXV: KBLT) (OTCQX: CBLLF) (FRA: 270) ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") announces today that in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") among Cobalt 27, Pala Investments Limited and 1212771 B.C. Ltd, the Company hereby provides notice that the Company's application for a final order (the "Final Order") approving the Arrangement and declaring it to be fair and reasonable to shareholders of the Company will be heard on October 16, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the courthouse at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z W31.

Shareholders and incentive security holders of the Company are hereby notified that should they wish to be heard at the hearing of the application for the Final Order or wish to be notified of any further proceedings, they must file a form entitled "Response to Petition" together with any evidence or materials on which they intend to rely at the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and must also deliver a copy of the Response to Petition and any other evidence or material to the Company's address for delivery, on or before 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 9, 2019. For additional information on the supplemental order, which was granted on September 17, 2019, see Cobalt 27's supplement dated October 3, 2019 to the Company's management information circular dated August 13, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Cobalt 27

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading battery metals streaming company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Cobalt 27 holds an 8.56% joint venture interest in the long-life, world-class Ramu operation which currently delivers near-term attributable nickel and cobalt production. Cobalt 27 also manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. Cobalt 27 also owns physical cobalt and a cobalt stream on the Voisey's Bay mine.

